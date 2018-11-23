KCCI calls for meaningful Indo-Pak dialogue

Says prevailing situation affecting JK’s business community
Business community meets former PM Norway, President, OCPHR, MD WFEB
Srinagar:
A delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad today met former Prime Minister, Norway, Kjell Magne Bondevik and President of the Oslo Centre for Peace and Human Rights and Ewald Poeran, Managing Director, World Forum for Ethics in Business at SKICC, Srinagar.
In a statement issued here, KCCI spokesperson said that the “unstable situation prevailing in the State was worrisome—impacting on the business community.
Ahmad informed Bondevik that the KCCI had always supported the programs for peaceful protests in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and every killing, hartal, strike and large scale disturbance demanded and called for the resolution of the dispute of our State.
He stated that the as long as there was no structured, meaningful and effective dialogue between leaders of India, Pakistan and genuine representatives of our State, the situation would continue to remain far from normal.
The KCCI sought the intervention of Bondevik in supporting their call upon human rights organizations to report events which had breached our tolerance levels and shaken the conscience of the society and bring them to the notice of the world community.
The President also discussed the Cross LoC Trade and problems it had faced since its inception in the year 2008. He informed the dignitary that the Cross LOC Trade was introduced as a major Confidence Building Measure involving all the stakeholders by it could not grow because of the lack of basic economic requirements and restrictions on the number of tradable products.
Ewald Poeran, MD, World Forum for Ethics in Business also extended an invitation to the delegation of the KCCI for its next conference in the European Parliament which Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad accepted.
Kjell Magne Bondevik threw light on the importance of trade and commerce as an harbinger of peace and assured the delegation that their organization would be working in close coordination with the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry for ensuring effective interventions by all stakeholders.