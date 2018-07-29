KCCI appreciates Guv for fixing Master Plan finalization

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Javid Ahmad Tenga has appreciated Governor administration on having fixed 30 days deadline for finalization of Srinagar Master Plan.
He expressed hope that the suggestions and feedback submitted by the KCC&I to the government on the plan in February, 2018 would be given due consideration.
“These suggestions and feedbacks were also further discussed by the Chamber delegation led by its President, with BB Viyas Advisor to Governor, J&K recently in a meeting with him on 12 July 2018. The Advisor has assured that all the suggestions will be taken due care of,” KCCI said in a statement.
KCCI has appealed to Governor of J&K to get the Master Plan implemented within this given deadline as Srinagar city is suffering for various civic facilities.