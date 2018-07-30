About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KCCI, 26 other bodies vow to protest Article 35-A, back separatists strike on Aug 5 and 6

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The representatives of 27 Kashmir-based trade and industry bodies, including Kashmir chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), on Monday presented a united front to protest against any attempts made to abrogate Article 35-A and tamper with the special status of the state.

The representatives also backed a two-day strike call given by separatists from August 5 to protest against an alleged ‘politically-motivated move’ to abrogate Article 35-A.

The strike call by separatists and concerns raised by most of the Kashmir-based trader and industry bodies comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing two petitions challenging the validity of the Article 35-A on August 6.

