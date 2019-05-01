KCCA seeks govt intervention to check outside consultancies

May 01, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Newly formed Kashmir Career Counseling Association (KCCA) Tuesday sought government intervention in order to check and balance local and outside consultancies so that duping of local students can be prevented.

Speaking during a press conference, the KCCA spokesperson Muneeb Basit Bhat said, “Government should take a step forward to keep away the fake consultancies and colleges who are plotting their temporary offices in hotels or in office spaces in the valley to trick the students who desire to study in other states and abroad.”

Basit said that many outside colleges come here without any proper guidelines which should be checked by the government.

“We want the government to own us through concerned department so that there will be an association which will be accountable for any duping case,” he said.

Chairman Managing Body KCCA, Ashfaq Zahgeer said, “There is no accountability for any career counseling consultancies and our aim to streamline the business of the consultancies.”

He said that a mechanism needs to be developed so that if local students are duped they will have a door to knock and inquire about the working of a particular counseling consultancy.

For the verified and trusted admission process let the outstate colleges have a proper channel and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), he said.

“A number of unrecognized colleges from outside states are coming here for the admission process where students are getting duped. Therefore, we want the government to frame a nodal agency or committee to monitor it,” Zahgeer said.

