KC Hyundai holds ‘Employee Motivation Month’ programme

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Employee Motivation Month program was organised at KC Hyundai, Hyderpora Srinagar to give awards to its staff for their excellent works.
Zonal Parts and Service Head HMIL Anurag Kumar along with Regional Parts & Service Head Amit Sharma and Area Parts & Service Manager Jatinder Khera were present during the programme.
MD KC Group Raju Chowdhary and CEO Sohail Khan SM Asif Rashid and all the staff of KC Hyundai also attended the function.
After the motivational speech by Anurag Kumar on behalf of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Raju Chowdhary MD KC Group expressed his heartfelt thanks to the staff members for supporting all the endeavors of the company and also congratulated the two senior technicians Umar Mushtaq Wani and Sarwar Hussain Yattoo for brining the two prestigious awards to the dealership.
Anurag Kumar, Amit Sharma and Sohail Khan presented the awards to Umar Mushtaq Wani for being the best in his field and for his excellent performance in bagging ‘First Time Right Repair’ award and to Sarwar Hussain Yattoo for showing excellent performance and qualifying as the best in J&K State in Hyundai National Skill Olympics.