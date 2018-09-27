KBV Productions hold cultural event

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
To celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Jammu and Kashmir, a unique musical event was organized at the Tagore Hall in Srinagar where Kashmiri artists lent voice to the poetry written by Kashmiri scholars.
The event titled ‘Jannat-e-Kashmir’ was organized by the Kashmir Business View (KBV) productions at Tagore hall in Srinagar on 25 September 2018.
A KBV statement issued here said the program is an attempt of cultural renaissance by the state government to educate new generation about our rich and glorious past.”
It said past Kashmiri poet community has made immense contribution towards the social, political and cultural capital of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
“It is to honor and celebrate their contributions that we have gathered here and we hope our younger generation will carry forward their rich legacy and message of pluralism.”
Kashmiri culturtral dance ‘Rouf’ was also presented by Sheen Cultural Group on the occasion.
Singer Manzoor Shah also presented his Kashmiri folk songs and many other items.
The Chief Guest of event is the owner of ‘Cash n Carry’ Store Kamil Waida and GM of HK Cements Ashraf Baba.
They also launched the first online store app of Kashmir which is “Cash n Carry”.
The event was attended by Vice president J&K cultural academy Zafar Iqbal manhas, other officers of cultural Acadmy, state government and hundreds of students and artists from different parts of Kashmir Valley. The program started with renowned singer Manzoor shah’s lending voice.