KBSA holds oath ceremony

The Kashmir Booksellers and Stationery Association (KBSA) Sunday held an oath ceremony here in a local hotel for the post of President and General Secretary of the Association.
Mudasir Ahmad Posh was elected as president of the association while Muneer Ahmad Shah was elected as the General Secretary. The elections for the posts of President and General Secretary were held two weeks ago.
The newly elected president Mudasir Ahmad Posh and General Secretary Muneer Ahmad Shah on the occasion took an oath and promised assistance and up-gradation of the association during their tenure.
They said they will work honestly for the betterment of the association and won’t do anything which will let down the dignity of the union. On the occasion many booksellers and stationery sellers from across the Kashmir valley were present.