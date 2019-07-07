KBC: Kus Bani Koshur Karorepaet

July 07, 2019 | Younis Ahmad Kaloo

Season 1 of Kus Bani Koshur Karorpaet has been a great learning and quite an experience so far

The day Karnail Singh Raina, first contestant of the season 1 of Kus Bani Koshur Karorpaet, broke down in the Hot Seat, and subsequently other contestants like Yasir Bashir and Sanjay Labroo, two intense feelings came over me. One, I felt extremely sad as the 72-year-old Singh put his hand to his moist eyes and hung his head down, while the audience, the host, and all of us at various small and big screens in the Control Room kept looking on. I was witnessing it all for the first time in presence of those who have been associated with the show in various capacities in several languages for so long. Some of them have been instrumental in the popularity the show enjoys today across the country. Two, I realised how unique it is with this show that people, who make it to the Hot Seat, reveal their best kept secrets and share their innermost turmoil and pain. That moment onwards, the show garnered more and more respect and love in me. I felt proud of being a part of making it happen in my own language and for my own people.

As a member of the Core Team, I along with other members was trained for different scenarios. And every time I felt weighed down as a first-timer by the quantum of responsibilities I was to shoulder, mostly till we were through auditions, our trainer-who has been more like a friend would say, “Tension nailenaka Hojayega”and with him being around in the class, at auditions in Srinagar (we conducted auditions twice in Srinagar. Two days on first visit and one day on the second), Jammu and Delhi, and finally during the shooting in the studio in Film City, Noida, things happened as smoothly as they could.

It was not only about sad stories. We came across people who came from diverse fields and all age groups with different talents; singers, mimicry artists, teachers, doctors, drivers, businessman, shopkeepers, students, housewives, ex-servicemen, and others. All of them added to the beauty of the show. The show, however, also made us ask ourselves several questions as Kashmiris no matter which religion we practice.

An Eye-opener:

Audition is the best way to see if an individual is worth the opportunity you have to offer, at least so I learned when I auditioned for the show on various occasions. Since this show was for those who spoke Kashmiri, I came across several Kashmiri people, both Muslims and Hindus, who quite struggled with the language even in their introductions on-camera. It was not that they were afraid of the camera, but they were not used to speaking Kashmiri as a regular language.Also, it was not that we expected them to be masters of the language and speak without buying words from other languages wherever necessary. I am talking about the basic introduction.This was quite an embarrassing experience as a Casting Producer, and I reckon it felt the same on the auditionee’s side too.We ought to work on the language that gives us identity.

Thorough Professionalism:

‘Know your show’ and ‘Get your act together’ were some of the phrases that resonated during the training as well on the shoot. Because there was no room for a mistake that could have brought the show to a stop.We were divided in teams, each tasked with a job to be done well. Some of us had to don different hats at times, because that was what the show demanded.

Even the cabbies, that drove us to the studio and back to our residential places every day of the shoot, showed good professionalism. They would pick us from our respective places in different numbers, and be there well in advance before the call-time. The call-time is a term which denotes the time you have to report the next day. It would be announced after we wrapped up the day’s shoot.

Excellent Hosting:

There couldn’t have been a better choice than getting Rayees Mohiuddin to host the show, and this is what he made us realise all through. He showed his substance and class from the word ‘Action’ of the very first episode and went on to displaymore of it as we progressed. He gelled well with the contestants, some of whom felt more than honoured to be playing the game with him, given his popularity and, of course, his indisputable and infectious sense of humour. Moreover, his energy, style, and even phrases gained him applause from within the team and outside. Backstage, he would be equally nice to everyone.

More than ever:

Since the launch of Kus Bani Koshur Krorepaet, the viewership of DD Kashir has kept increasing. According to a recent report, quoting Director General Doordarshan, Supriya Saho, DD Kashir had about 24 lakhs of viewership in 2017 and now it enjoys the viewership of 2.5 crores. Another report quoting in charge Director, Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, GD Tahir, says that the channel is occupying the third position among the top Doordarshan channels across the country after airing the show.

Now, with season 1 coming to a close, I am hopeful to meet new people, know new stories and expect to learn more about our land, language, history and culture, should there be ‘season two’ as well.

(Author is Assistant Director and Casting Producer of the KBKK Season 1)

peerzadamansoor123@gmail.com