Kavinder thanks GoI for enhancing remuneration of SPOs

Jammu:

 Former Dy. CM & MLA Gandhi Nagar, Kavinder Gupta, on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh for increasing the remuneration of the SPOs working in the State.

In a statement, he said that SPOs have been working in state since the “rise of the militancy in the state and played a vital role in the elimination of the militancy”.
“This was long pending demand and increasing the Remuneration would boost their morale.”
He further said that he would take up the matter with the Union Home Minister for absorption of SPO’s in JKP on the pattern of other departments in phased manner.
Gupta also expressed gratitude to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for providing one-time financial assistance amounting to Rs. 5.50 lakh per family to 5764 families of West Pakistan Refugees settled in J&K.
Gupta also congratulated the teachers engaged under SSA for getting the 7th pay commission benefits.
He with this decision the SSA teachers shall definitely work wholeheartedly in the schools by imparting quality education.
He said that teachers play a constructive role in the development of future of the children.

 

 

