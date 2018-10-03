Katra Municipal Committee felicitates safai karmacharies, other stakeholders

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 2:
The Municipal Committee, Katra organized a mega event at Spiritual Growth Centre, SMVDSB, Katra to create mass awareness about sanitation and facilitate Safai Karamcharies along with all stakeholders who contributed their best to make the whole campaign a grand success.
According to an official, Sub Divisional Magistrate Katra, Ashok Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Katra, Dr. Jagdish Mehra, Commandant 6 Bn CRPF, J.K. Gupta, Station Master Railway Station Katra, Jugal Sharma and other functionaries of various departments, NGO’s and prominent citizens attended the function.
Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Katra Dr. Jagdish Mehra in his welcome address highlighted the various activities in connection with the Swachhata Hi Seva in Katra and base camp of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. He said specific innovative campaign was designed during the period to make Katra a neat and clean pilgrimage destination. He further said that all out efforts were made to aware the general masses to promote clean, green and pollution free environment and conserve natural resources.
SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar urged upon the participants to maintain a clean and green environment to realize the Swachh Bharat vision of Mahatma Gandhi. He called upon the general public to come forward and spread the message of cleanliness and hygiene in the area to increase the participation of every individual in this campaign.
During the programme, the detail of activities conducting under the campaign, motivational film on sanitation, folk based dance, drama performances and street plays were presented on the occasion.
Employees and safai karamcharies of Municipal Committee, Katra besides stakeholders were honoured for their contribution in making the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign vibrant and a grand success. Later, a Swachhata pledge was also administered to all participants to make Katra town neat and clean, the official added.