Kathua shutdown call evokes little response

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 3:
The shutdown in Kathua called by Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) and other groups in support of their demand for CBI probe into the rape and murder 8-year-old girl evoked little response on Saturday.
Most of the shops and business establishments remained shut in the town along the Jammu-Pathankot highway till afternoon.
However, later the shopkeepers threw open their business establishments.
There was no visible impact of the shutdown in other areas of the Kathua.
The educational institutions were open and public transport plied normally.
Several organisations, including the Bar Association and the Hindu Ekta Manch, staged a sit-in in the town.
"We are here to press for a CBI probe. We have lost faith in the crime branch investigation as politics is being played under the garb of probe," Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) president Vijay Sharma said while addressing the protesters.
The HEM is demanding release of the accused including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) arrested by police for their involvement in brutal rape and murder of the 8-year-old girl Asifa Bano of Kathua.
HEM president said the strike call might be extended if the probe was not handed over to CBI.
“We have only one demand that is to handover the case to CBI,” he said.
Sharma said on BJP’s direction two cabinet ministers Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Gupta had come to Kootah on Thursday along with other officer bearers of the party.
He said National Panthers Party senior leader and ex-MLA Udhampur Balwant Singh Mankotia had also visited the place to express solidarity with the agitating people.
0 Comment(s)