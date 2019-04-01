Kathua research scholar gets ‘Rashtriya Gaurav Award’

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A research scholar from Kathua district of Jammu division was awarded prestigious ‘Rashtriya Gaurav Award’ by India International Friendship Society, New Delhi for her academic achievements and meritorious career in the field of Human Genetics.

Vishali Kalotra received the award and a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ at the felicitation ceremony of the seminar on ‘Economic Growth and National Integration’ held in the national capital on March 28, 2019.

Kalotra is a Ph.D. research scholar in the Department of Human Genetics, GNDU, Amritsar and a recipient of DST INSPIRE Fellowship from Government of India.

She has also got an opportunity to serve at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. In addition, she had presented a part of her research work at International conferences held at Milan, Italy and San Diego, California in the US, both of which were sponsored by the Government of India.

Pertinently, India International Friendship Society felicitates the personalities across the country for their meritorious services, outstanding performance and remarkable role in their respective fields for the welfare of the society. (KNS)

Advisor Ganai hails opening of Tulip Garden for Public viewing

JAMMU, MARCH 31 - Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, who is also Advisor incharge of Floriculture and Tourism Departments, has complimented the Floriculture Department for throwing open the Tulip Garden at Chashmashahi Srinagar for public viewing.

As per an official, n his message, the Advisor conveyed his appreciation to the officials and workers of the Floriculture Department posted at the Tulip Garden for their hard work and dedication. He expressed the hope that Srinagar Tulip Garden will attract tourists from outside the State and thereby boost the tourism sector in the state.

The Advisor appealed to visiting public to help maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the garden by observing various instructions of the management displayed on boards and prominent places in the garden.

