Kathua repeat in Boniyar

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 05:
Last Sunday, exactly after ten days a nine-year-old girl was recovered in a decomposed state from underneath the chopped-pine branches at Trikanjan, Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The victim had undergone a horrendous assault, the culprits committed the worst form of brutality that Kashmir has seen.
Such a bone-chilling and horrible murder and rape has never been reported in Kashmir.
The accused did not even spare the victim’s eyes before taking turns to rape her.
The final assault was unleashed on the minor girl by none other than her stepbrother, Sahil, 14, who hit the victim’s head with an axe before raping her.
The victim’s father Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie reported to Police that her daughter was missing on August 24.
For 10 days, Police and locals could not locate the body in the dense forests of Trikanjan despite using drone and sniffer dogs to trace the victim.
It was on August 23, a day after Eid-ul-Azha that the minor girl accompanied her stepmother, Fahmeeda, who mostly took the animals for grazing in the nearby forests.
On the fateful day, the minor girl fell victim to the ill conspiracy of her stepmother, who was armed with a sharp-edged knife.
She asked Sahil to be ready for the crime.
After some time, Sahil along with his two friends Kaiser Ahmad, 19, and Aadil Ahmad, 14, of Trikanjan and Naseer Ahmad Khan, 28, of Lari, Trikanjan reached the spot and raped the minor girl, while Fahmeeda watched the crime episode and strangulated the victim.
Kaiser was the first to rape the girl.
Later, Sahil and his friends took turns to rape the minor girl again.
Thereafter, Fahmeeda strangulated her stepdaughter and Sahil hit her head with an axe, killing her on the spot.
Finally, Kaiser and Naseer dumped the body in the bushes and covered it with twigs and branches of pine trees.
The victim’s body was recovered a kilometer away from her home on September 2.
What proved a clinching clue and forms a part of the evidence is a plastic bottle containing some quantity of acid that Police recovered and led to the first suspect in the crime.
“The victim was murdered on the second day of Eid. Police tried to locate her and meanwhile, we got in touch with the victim’s biological father, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai and stepmother Fahmeeda as well. The clues kept coming to Police. When the victim’s body was located, among other pieces of evidence, we recovered a bottle that contained some quantity of sulfuric acid. The victim’s condition was horrible, the body was sprinkled with acid,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir told Rising Kashmir.
After the recovery of the bottle of acid, Police began to zero in on the locality to check the source of sulphuric acid.
“There we located a house that owns a Tata Sumo vehicle and possessed sulphuric acid. The house owner’s son, Adil Ahmad was arrested,” Mir said.
Adil had brought from his home the bottle of sulphuric acid and taken it to the crime scene.
Subsequently, Police arrested Sahil, who made revelation during the police interrogation.
“Then we arrested all other persons involved in the crime. One accused, a juvenile, revealed about the commission of rape on the victim and this was corroborated by other accused also. Besides, the oral statements substantiated with the material evidence,” the SSP Baramulla said.
He said Sahil hit on the victim’s head with an axe while Adil gauged out the victim's eyes and Naseer sprinkled sulphuric acid on the girl’s body.
“All these weapons have been seized besides a can,” Mir said.
Police also recovered many small things from the scene of crime including the victim’s trouser that has been sent for forensic examination.
Although the crime was cracked within 24 hours after the victim’s body was recovered, Mir said the victim’s body was decomposed to such a level that its post-mortem could not be conducted.
“But, we will try to exhume the body. Initially, the case was taken on record for murder but during the investigation, the rape has been established. Now, we will exhume the body and try to find out if there is anything,” said Mir, who broke before public after the crime was cracked.
All the five accused are under police custody and the investigation into the case (FIR No 43/2018) is on and Police is making efforts to charge sheet against the accused as soon as possible.
THE HATE CRIME
The victim’s father has two wives, Fahmeeda and another Khushboo, a non-local from Jharkhand.
The victim was the daughter of Khushboo, who would mostly stay at home and do household chores, while Fahmeeda would mostly graze goats in nearby forests.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Mehrajudin Raina, SDPO Uri and Iqbal Ahmad, SHO Boniyar found that Fahmeeda had been nourishing a long-standing grudge against Khushboo and her children as she had the perception that her husband was more inclined and affectionate toward Khushboo and the children born from her than Fahmeeda and her children.
“Fahmeeda also revealed that her husband would mostly spend time with Khushboo and his deceased daughter was dearest to him of all his children. The acrimonious atmosphere, primarily for the reason of second marriage of Mushtaq had been building up in the family over a period of time. Hence, Fahmeeda hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her stepdaughter,” Police said.
Mir said the violence prevailing since past nearly three decades in Kashmir had started manifesting and reflecting in all walks of life.
“The violence has badly affected the psyche of people. Kashmiris were the most non-violent and peace-loving community. I believe, the violence has a deep and lasting impact upon our mind,” he said.
A senior Kashmiri police officer said Kashmiri people need to reflect on themselves and that the ongoing Kashmir conflict vis-à-vis daily killings were directly affecting the psychology of people.
“It is a time to ponder upon, to see actually what went wrong and why have we come to this point. We need to shun the element violence from our psyche,” he said. “Such a crime would continue to happen till the element of violence is removed from people’s psyche.”
