June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kathua rape convicts qualify for maximum punishment: Geelani

Reacting to the verdict on the rape and murder case of a Kathua minor girl, chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said that the beastly act of kidnapping, drug intoxication, gang-rape and murder, qualifies for the maximum punishment.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that this “inhuman act has shattered every live soul where under a well knit conspiracy to harass and throw this poor and helpless community out of their own locality.” “All these murderers, their mastermind, their collaborators and their helpers, all should have met the same fate as that innocent minor girl, but here the laws are selective and punishments are decided on the mood and whim of population,” Geelani said.
He said on one hand people are hanged on political grounds to satisfy the collective conscious and on other hand those responsible for innocent and gruesome killings in broad-day-light are given lighter punishment. He said that lawmakers too are elected on their criminal records and when such mindset is free for legislation, the outcome cannot be expected other hand what we these days witness.
“Giving benefit of doubt to the son of the mastermind is shameful as he too should have made to undergo similar pain and agony that innocent minor girl was subjected to,” he added.

 

;