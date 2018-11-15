Kathua rape case: Victim's family drops advocate Deepika Rajawat

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The family of the eight-year-old girl from Kathua, who was gang raped and murdered in January this year, has decided to drop advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat from the case after observing her absence in the ongoing trial in the court in Pathankot.
According to reports, the victim’s father moved an application before the trial court in Pathankot on Wednesday, stating that Rajawat won’t be representing the case any longer.
According to reports, the family took the decision after they observed Rajawat appeared just on two occasions in the case, even as more than 110 hearings have taken place and more than 100 witnesses have been examined in the case.
Rajawat, who hogged headline for her campaign in the case, has been claiming that she was receiving threats for her stand in the case.
The minor nomad girl from Rasana village of Kathua was gang raped and later her brutally murdered body was recovered from the nearby forests in January this year.
The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police investigated the case and it was established that the crime was committed to drive out Muslim nomads from Rasana.
Eight accused persons including mastermind Sanji Ram, his son, his juvenile nephew, juvenile’s friend and four policemen--two special police officers, a head constable and Sub-Inspector are facing the trial in case in the court in Pathankot.