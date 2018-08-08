Kathua rape case: SC issues notice to JK govt in Talib Hussain case

AgenciesNew Delhi
In the latest development in the alleged Kathua rape and murder case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir government on the habeas corpus petition filed by the family member of the witness, Talib Hussain.
The next hearing on the case will be held on August 21. The state of Jammu and Kashmir will file its response on the mentioned date.
The petition was filed before the apex court seeking an urgent hearing against the alleged torture meted out to social activist Hussain by the Jammu and Kashmir police.
The petitioner claimed that when Hussain was helping the family members of the Kathua victim, the police allegedly picked him up and there was no information as to where he is at present.
Hussain is a social activist, who led an agitation seeking justice for the family of the eight-year-old victim.
The eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January.