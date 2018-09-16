Kathua Rape and Murder: Need of reforming the constitutional laws

It is ironical that we live in a country where they worship and rape the same gender
Mir Aamir Akbar
Muhammad Akhter and Rafeeza Bano will never forget January 17, 2018. This was the day when they came to know that they have lost their beloved daughter, the Kathua victim, forever.
Crimes against women in India is not a new thing. It has been prevalent from the time immemorial. During the partition of India, one lac women claimed to have been kidnapped and raped. Women are victims of sexual harassment everywhere, be it, in buses, in trains, at schools, at workplaces or even on roads.
Crimes against women had been very common in Indian states except Jammu Kashmir. But unfortunately, this year Jammu Kashmir made it to the list of the Indian states where women are dishonoured and brutally crushed to the ground.
In Kathua district of Jammu, an eight-year-old-girl was missing for several days. Her uncle lodged an FIR in the nearest police station. Acting upon the complaint, police took immediate action and tried to know the whereabouts of the missing girl. But what the police found was absolutely hard to believe in.
On 17 January, 2018, the body of eight-year-old-girl was recovered from a forest. The body was in abysmal condition. Her parents, uncle and everybody else was completely broken.
What happened to this little angel? And who did it? Several questions needed answers. Soon, the victim’s body was sent to the Kathua district hospital for post-mortem purposes. What the doctors revealed was extremely shocking and unbelievable. They said that the girl was first abducted, then gang raped and eventually murdered with a large stone.
Surely, the ones who did such a crime cannot be humans at all. The perpetrators were none but a few Hindus of the same district.
A total of eight people were accused. Sanji Ram, the main conspirator. He was the one who devised the plan, kidnapped and held her for several days.
Sanji Ram’s nephew, a school dropout, was allegedly the one who struck her head with a large stone.
Parvesh Kumar, a friend of Sanji Ram’s nephew, who allegedly raped her multiple number of times.
Vishal Jangotra, Sanji Ram’s son. Depak Khajuria, an SPO, who allegedly wanted to rape her one more time before being killed.
Surinder Kumar, an SPO. Anand Dutta, an SI and Tilak Raj, a head constable, who allegedly concealed the vital evidences.
Such inhuman acts are a stain on the judiciary, which often fails to provide justice to the victims and punish the perpetrators.
Forensic evidences justice
Forensic evidences revealed the presence of clonazepam, a sedative, in victim’s body. The doctors found that she had been drugged before she was raped and murdered. Strands of hair recovered from the temple matched those taken from the victim’s body.
Moreover, Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory analysed 14 packets of evidence containing vaginal swabs, hair strands, blood samples of the accused, viscera of the deceased girl, the girl’s frock and shalwar, simple clay, and blood stained clay.
Vaginal swabs matched with the DNA of the accused as did some other samples. Where not these evidences enough to execute the accused? This question is yet to be answered or may never be answered.
What is required in order to deliver justice to the victims? Proper evidences and nothing else, they say.
In India, it seems proper evidences are not enough to get you justice. You need a political support also. When the accused were arrested, two BJP ministers of our state supported them by participating in a rally, demanding their release. This was nothing but the hegemony of the present BJP government. Shame on them.
Had there been Islamic law in our state, the perpetrators would have been hanged a long ago. This would have not only provided justice to the victim but would also deter other people from committing the same crime. It is really ironical that we live in a country where they worship and rape the same gender.
Constitutional and Islamic law
We all are aware about the constitutional laws. Very rarely, do we see people getting justice in the country. The reason being that our country’s laws are absolutely irrelevant and inappropriate.
For example, the punishment for theft is a three years imprisonment. Is such punishment going to curb and curtail the theft crimes in the country? Not at all.
The imprisoned ones still haven’t lost anything. They are still enjoying Dal Rotior even the Biryaani. I am not demeaning the constitutional laws but there is a need to reform them. The laws need to be appropriate and stringent.
Now, let us see how Islam deals with those who are found guilty of theft. People say that the Islamic laws are barbaric. It is not true. Infact, the solution of modern day issues lies in these divine laws.
The Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) cursed the thief because he is a corrupt element in society, and if he is left unpunished, his corruption will spread and infect the body of the ummah.
He Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “May Allah curse the thief who steals an egg and has his hand chopped-off, or steals a rope and has his hand chopped-off,” (Al-Bukhaari, al-Hudood, 6285). The ruling of Allah concerning theft is that the hand should be chopped-off from the wrist joint.
Obviously, there are conditions to be met. Now, I don’t think anyone would dare to steal anything when they have such law in their mind.
Tailpiece
When there are enough evidences against a person, he is bound to be punished. But if there occurs no proper punishment despite enough evidences, then, undoubtedly, justice is being denied.
There are evidences proving the guilt of Sanji Ram and others but, unfortunately, they are yet to be punished.
Verily, “justice delayed is justice denied”. Even if they remain unpunished in this world, Allah is surely going to rot them in Hellfire. May Allah bless the Kathua victim and grant her “Al Firdaws”.
“Do they then seek the judgement of (the days of) Ignorance? And who is better in judgement than Allah for a people who have firm Faith,” [al-Maa’idah 5:50].