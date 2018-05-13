Kathua Police traces minor girl

Rising Kashmir News
Billawar Police has succeeded in recovering the missing minor girl from Parnala area of Billawar who was reportedly missing from 11 May 2018.
Bishan Dass son of Tutru Ram of Parnalla Billawar reported at PS Billawar about the missing of his minor daughter.
Police instantly lodged FIR No 55/18 U/s 363 RPC at PS Billawar and immediately started search to trace out the kidnapped girl.
During the course of investigation, SHO PS Billawer Inspector Amit Sangra constituted different teams of Police Station Billawar and started search for the missing girl at different locations with the help of locals and Village Defence Committee members.
After strenuous efforts and continuous search, Billawar police succeeded in recovering the missing minor girl from Parnala area of Billawar.
After completing all the legal formalities, the minor girl was handed over to her family. Further The investigation is going on. The swift action of Police was largely appreciated by people.