Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at police station

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua on Tuesday told the administrators of social media messaging platform WhatsApp to registers their groups at the nearest police station.

According to a press release, WhatsApp Group administrators have been asked to register the groups as per ‘WhatsApp Group Registration Form’ provided at the police station.

It says the directions are intended “To fix the responsibility of admin of WhatsApp group and individual forwarding, transmitting and circulating sensitive and provocative messages which may result breach of peace and law and order situation in the district.”

“Further admin shall be hold responsible for any such video, picture or message in WhatsApp group that may cause breach of peace and disturb social fabric” it says.