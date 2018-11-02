Kathua: Newly elected Councillors sworn-in

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov1:
The newly elected Councillors of Kathua Municipal Council were on Thursday took oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony here at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial Hall, Near Kathua MC office.
According to an official, the oath was administered by Additional District Commissioner, Kathua, Ghanshyam Singh to 21 elected councilors including 7 women.
Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Kathua, Sanjeev Gandotra and Naib Tehsildar, Sham Singh were also present on this occasion.
The ADC, on the occasion, congratulated the newly elected Councillors and urged upon them to work with dedication and honesty for strengthening the developmental process on grass root level.
Meanwhile, in Lakhanpur Municipal Committee, the oath was administered to 07 elected members in presence of Tehsildar, Kathua, the official said.
In Billawar, Basholi and Hiranagar Municipal Committees, the oath was administered to 13 elected members of each MC in presence of ADC Billawar, Joginder Singh Rai, ADC Basholi, Sanjay Gupta and SDM, Suresh Sharma, respectively, the official added.