Kathua: DC reviews progress on Model Villages, Tribal Plan works under BADP

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Vikas Kundal on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of Border Area Development Programme in three border blocks of District Kathua.

As per an official, he also reviewed the Model Villages and Tribal Plan works under BADP being executed by Rural Development Department.

During the meeting, DDC instructed the Assistant Commissioner Development, Block Development Officers and other field staff to strictly adhere to the quality parameters and timely execution of projects.

It was exhorted upon the officers to use JKPULSE application for BADP monitoring, uploading of data on “Online BADP Management System” and timely furnishing of information regarding Output-Outcome indicators.

The staff of RDD was instructed to consolidate the infrastructural facilities in Model Villages, Airwan and Kore Punnu to accelerate the pace of execution of the projects under Tribal Plan.

Later, ADDC, Dr. Shubra Sharma chaired a meeting to review the implementation of Self Help Group of Engineer`s scheme (SHG).

The ADDC sought department wise details of works allotted to SHG for execution during the year 2018-19 and asked the Government Departments , Agencies , Autonomous Bodies and Corporations for implementation of 30% of work contract quota through Self Help Group of engineers in letter and spirit as per the Government`s instruction.

Issue of pending payment of SHGs was also discussed threadbare in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by ACD, Sukhpal Singh, CPO, Uttam Singh, Deputy Director Employment, D C Bhatti, AD Employment, Maximum Gorkie,Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle Kathua, Suresh Sabharwal, Superintending Engineer EM & RE Circle Kathua, Sandeep Seth, Executive Engineers of PWD, PHE, PDD, Irrigation & flood Control and REW, Block Development Officers, AEEs besides group leaders of SHG registered with DE & CC, the official added.