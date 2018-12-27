Kathua: DC reviews performance of banks

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 26:
District Development Commissioner, Kathua Rohit Khajuria on Wednesday chaired a District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting to review the performance of financial institutions in the district for the quarter ending 30th September 2018.
According to an official, LDM, Narain Singh, Vikram Dhanda from RBI, Madan Lal from NABARD, Sanjay Gupta from J&K Bank, S.P. Sharma from PNB, Regional Manager of J&K Grameen Bank, PO DUDA, Ramneek Singh and representative of Agriculture Department, Sericulture Department, Animal Husbandry, NRLM, KVIB, Handloom besides Director RSETI and senior officers from banks and other concerned attended the meeting.
The DDC reviewed the progress of CD ratio, cases under PMEGP – KVIB, KVIC, DIC, NULM, NRLM, Handloom and Handicraft with special emphasis on credit linkage of beneficiaries under the schemes.
He emphasized upon banks to simplify the systems and procedures so that maximum number of beneficiaries are credit-linked under various schemes for self -employment.
He impressed upon the banks and line departments to ensure effective coordination in their working. He desired that potential under the Agriculture sector and allied activities be exploited fully.
The chair exhorted upon the banks to exploit all resources at their disposal and come out with concrete action plan to increase present CD-ratio of 41.82% to national level of 60%. He advised that branch-specific action plans should be devised for better focus on increase in CD ratio.
He advised all banks to cover maximum number of persons under social security schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, Jevan Jyoti Yojana and to issue RuPay Debit Cards to all eligible account holders, thereby initiating the process of DIGIDHAN Mission.
The DDC also advised to organize special awareness camps for social welfare schemes with the active participation of banks.
LDM Narain Singh presented the achievements under Annual Action Plan for the year 2018-19 and informed the house that Rs. 282.18 crore have been disbursed under priority sector and Rs. 307.02 crore under non-priority sector, thereby recording 41.20% achievement of ACP as on September 30, 2018, the official added.