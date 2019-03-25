Kathua DC is agent of RSS: JKPCC

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pradesh Congress president, G. A Mir alleged that district administration Kathua is in league with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it (district administration) allegedly did not allow the party candidate to fill up the nomination papers for Udhampur -Doda seat here.

He also accused the DC Kathua of being an “agent” of RSS.

As per a statement, while addressing the party rally at Ramleela Ground, Mir alleged that under a “well hatched conspiracy the Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh was not allowed to fill up his nomination papers despite the party had sought prior permission for today’s rally and intimated the administration that its candidate will fill up the nomination papers”.

Congress which had arranged a rally on the occasion here protested against the decision of district administration and shouted slogans against it, the statement read.

“DC Kathua is the agent of RSS. How was he brought back to Kathua after his transfer to Udhampur recently.”

Mir, while cautioning his party men against such sabotage asked the party workers to concentrate on booth management.

He said that the polling booth where party gets more votes will be provided Rs 25 lakh as special fund for its development after Congress emerges victorious. Besides, the Constituency where from Congress gets more vote will be declared as Model Constituency and special funds grant will be provided of around Rs. 5 crores, he added.

The PCC chief accused BJP of making false promises with the people during last Parliament and Assembly elections and betrayed them after coming to power.

He also accused BJP Government at Centre of being involved in many scandals and said “Rafale deal is a major scandal”.

He appealed people to support Congress for strengthening secular values in the State as well as in the country and alleged that BJP is dividing country on the basis of religion, caste and region.

Addressing the rally former Minister and Vice President JKPCC, G. M Saroori said BJP is “anti poor and pro rich. He accused the party of ignoring and betraying the border people by not fulfilling the promises made with theme especially on allotment of five marlas of land at safer places”.

Highlighting the plight of farmers, he said in J&K they are in worst condition and Government never bothered to ameliorate their lot.

Addressing the rally, Vikramaditya Singh appealed the people to vote and support him and ensure his victory at the hustings.

He took a dig at “those who are exploiting the name of former ruler of J&K and his grandfather, Maharaja Hari Singh and talking of Dogra Swabhiman”.

He alleged that it is “they who have ditched the people of Jammu when the proposal regarding granting holiday on Maharaja’s birthday was not supported by anybody”.

Vikramaditya said the BJP which had 25 members in Assembly also did not support the demand at that time.

Earlier Congress activists took out the bike rally from Kali Bari to Ramleela Ground Kathua.

They activists were raising slogans in support of the party, its leaders and candidates, the statement read.