Kathua admin sends farmers on study tour

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 16:
A farmers’ study tour for “Training within the State” under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) 2018-19 was flagged off in Kathua on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria.
According to an official, during the tour to Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Samba, the farmers will learn about the integrated and holistic development of horticulture sector covering fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, spices, flowers and aromatic plants through various interventions.
The DC appreciated department’s innovation for boosting farmers moral by conducting such tours which also help in creating opportunities for employment generation for skilled and unskilled persons, especially unemployed youth.
Chief Horticulture Officer, C. L. Sharma briefed the farmers about importance of the tour which will definitely add to the Skill of the inspiring orchardists in Horticulture Sector. He further added that the main objective of the scheme is to provide holistic growth of the horticulture sector through an area based regionally differentiated strategies besides enhancing horticulture production, improve nutritional security and income support to farm households, the official added.