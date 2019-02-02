Kashur Studio launched

Srinagar-based artist group join hands to redefine Kashmir's folk music
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 01:
With an aim to celebrate Kashmir's rich musical heritage, Srinagar-based artists Friday launched Kashur Studio with a slogan 'where art meets the soul'-- claiming to redefine Kashmir's folk music.
“Kashur Studio aims to feature the best of Kashmiri music by bringing together some of the finest singers, musicians and composers and giving them a stage to celebrate Kashmir's rich musical heritage," the organisers said.
“We have seen the downfall of vital institutions, which would preserve and promote Kashmiri and other regional musical forms. Now it is a digital world and we are trying our best to spot some of the finest musicians and singers from across Kashmir," they said.
Kashur Studio is an independent platform based in Srinagar spotting some of the finest and young musicians.
The organisers said that it had been a remarkable musical journey so far and Kashur Studio continues to dig deep into finding hidden talent and celebrating with the people across the world.
“We will try to rope in noted artists as well as young lot and give them a common platform where they can experiment with the folk musical forms," they said. "The first season of the Kashur Studio is almost ready to hit the web and we are releasing the first song in this week."
The core-members of the group include noted music composer, Prof Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, noted artist, Zameer Ashai, acclaimed music composer, Munir Ahmad Mir, journalist and artist, Nazir Ganaie, singer, Shazia Hamid, freelance filmmakers, Me'raj Bazaz, Imran Farooq, Daniyal Bhat, Javed Ahmad Khan and Ishaq Bhat.
"It is a humble beginning of a new phase where we will try to spot and encourage young artists," noted artist, Zameer Ashai said.
"Time is changing and we have to flow with the tide without losing the basic character of our folk music and other forms of musical genres," he said. "We are starting with the music. We may soon experiment with some of the other forms of art and also start profiling veteran artists and actors for series."
Noted music composer, Prof Muzafar Ahmad Bhat said Kashur Studio would be maintaining the rich repository of Kashmir's folk music.
"We are doing our best to bring new faces and try their talent with a new lease of compositions and lyrics," he said.
Bhat urged youth to subscribe the Kashur Studio and avail the latest Kashmiri songs which would be live athttps://youtu.be/_i8RLXJ07iI
Journalist and Rabab player, Nazir Ganiae said there is a lot of disconnect between the young generation and the kind of the music being produced from Kashmir.
He said earlier Radio and Doordarshan were some limited platforms—where artists showcase their talent.
“It is a time when the young generations does something different with their art—especially popularize their folk music. Art has no limit and you can experience the world into this. It is heart warming when you see youngsters dong the experiments and uploading their songs and performances on different social networking sites. This not only documents the art but it also gives it a wider reach,” he said.
“We are also working on some projects like documenting and composing Lal Ded and Shiekh Ul Alam (RA) in the musical forms. We would be able to soon share that with our worthy listeners,” Ganaie said.