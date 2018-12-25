Kashur ‘extincts’ from DD Kashir

‘Channel turned into a platform for flop Bollywood movies’
‘Channel turned into a platform for flop Bollywood movies’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Lashing out at the Government of India for virtually “shutting-down” Kashir channel, scores of Srinagar based artists on Monday staged protests against what they call as “extinction” of Kashmiri programmes from Doordarshan’s Kashir channel.
The protesting artists—including freelance producers, directors, singers, actors and professionals associated with production and among others affiliated with the profession.
The artists, who are affiliated with Doordarshan from decades, said that there was an “onslaught” on Kashmir language as well as on their livelihood as Prasar Bharti wasn’t producing any Kashmiri programmes for which the channel was launched.
“This channel was launched in 2000 with an aim to cater to the Kashmiri population and also keeping in view the promotion of local talent. Unfortunately, we artists have not been given any opportunity to work from a decade now,” said Shahzad Rasool, a freelance producer. He said the irony is that the channel has been turned into a “money minting machine for Mumbai-based producers whose flop movies are run at prime time while local artists suffer.” The artists asked the authorities to restore the Kashmiri content on the DD Kashir channel.
“The Kashir channel has become a platform to promote the flop Bollywood films. The channel which is catering to lakhs of Kashmiris has ignored the Kashmiri programmes. They are taking huge money from the producers of Hindi feature films,” said group of artists during a protest demonstration at Press Enclave Srinagar.
They said the blockade of Kashmir related serials, songs and other programmes is the direct attack on Kashmiri culture and identity. “The prime time which was meant for the Kashmiri programmes has been hijacked by the Hindi films.”
“They are deliberately ignoring and removing the Kashmiri programmes. We are suffering since 2010; it has been 8 years since the authorities have blocked all Kashmir related programmes on the channel. Before 8 years, Doordarshan was running the kashmiri serials, Kashmiri songs and other programmes. But it has been vanished now. This is an injustice with the artists, producers and other sections who were dependent on the channel,” Aijaz Rah, a renowned Singer and a freelance producer, told Rising Kashmir.
Rah had spent the amount in lakhs for producing the programmes for the Kashir channel but till now none of his programmes have been aired. “I am feeling very bad that why didn’t I purchase a land, because my all money which I had spent on the programmes served no purpose. Doordarshan has literally killed the artists.” Another artist, Javeed Ahmad Khan said that despite approaching the higher authorities in New Delhi and at Doordarshan Srinagar, our demands have fallen to the deaf ears. “Even we had raised our issues with the ministry, and the directors and DGs. They assured the restoration but nothing happened on ground.” He said the talent of Kashmiri artists goes waste as the Doordardarshan has blocked the opportunities for all of them.
Renowned actor, Kusum Dhar, said that the blockade of Kashmiri content on the Kashir channel has affected families of artists as their livelihood was dependent on the channel. “How can a Kashir channel which should be all about Kashmir telecast any other content? Artists are left in despair,” she said.
Noted Singer and composer, Waheed Jeelani told Rising Kashmir that Doordarshan has proved to be a catastrophe for the artist community of Kashmir region.
“Doordarshan is not only violating its own norms but it is violating the basic human rights. The artist community has been left with no option,” Jeelani said. “I don’t how do they justify, airing feature films on the local chunks. Some of the artists from last 10 years are facing worst time of their professional career,” he said. He said that it was the responsibility of Government of India as State government to address the concerns of artists, singers and freelance producers. “This is injustice and the dignity of the artists must be restored.”
Talking to Rising Kashmir, noted composer and head, Department of Music, Government College for Women, Srinagar, Prof. Muzafar Ahmad Bhat said that “Radio and Doordarshan has an immense contribution in preserving art and culture of Kashmir. But unfortunately, DD Kashir has shut its doors on artists, who are suffering on daily basis.” “Artists associated with the Doordarshan channel are the worst sufferers,” he said, adding “the Kashir channel was launched in 2000 and that time Vajpayee had assured to promote the Kashmiri talent on the channel. But now it has become a Bollywood channel rather than Kashmiri channel.”
“Artist community is suffering big time because of this channel. Same thing is happening with the Radio, Cultural Academy—whose primary role was to preserve the Kashmiri culture and music but till date nothing has happened,” he said, adding “Even our Mass Communication and Journalism student are lacking the opportunities in the electronic media. We don’t have a platform and avenues here. There is a bizarre condition in terms of opportunities in the valley.”
Pertinently, Doordarshan's much-hyped Kashir channel was formally launched in June, 2000 amid star Bollywood attractions, the then Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Arun Jaitley, the then Governor, Girish Chandra Saxena and the then Chief Minister, Dr. Farooq Abdullah.
On the launching day, the then Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and current Finance Minister in BJP government, Arun Jaitley had said “More than mere entertainment it is a message that this show could be held in Srinagar. The Channel will be exhibiting Kashmir's unique culture,” Jaitley had said.