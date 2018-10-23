Kashmirs won’t get any response from stone-hearted rulers: Geelani

Srinagar:
Paying tributes to martyrs of Bijbihara massacre on their 25th anniversary and civilians killed in Kulgam encounter, chairman, Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani on Monday said that “innocent Kashmiris won’t get any response from stone-hearted Indian rulers.”
“It was on this ill-fated day when people in Bijbihara were protesting against the siege of Dargah Hazratbal Srinagar and Indian forces opened indiscriminate fire on peaceful protestors massacring more than 40 and injuring about 200 people,” Geelani in a statement issued here said. “Those killed in cold-blood included 25 school going kids who were buried in a mass grave in the same park where they used to play just a day before. 25 long years have passed since then but their memories and innocent cries of kids still echo in our memory and the cycle of death and destruction still goes on abated.”
Hurriyat chairman expressing profound grief and shock on the carnage of Kulgam where dozens of innocent have been blasted in front of their relatives, said “grief stricken sobs and innocent cries won’t get any response from stone hearted rulers.” “We have sacrificed more than 6 lakh people for our struggle and how much more blood these heartless occupiers need to quench their thirst.”