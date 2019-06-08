‘Kashmir’s Thin Red Lines’, Shujaat Bukhari’s book to be released on June 14

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A book titled ‘Kashmir’s Thin Red Lines’ will be released on June 14, the first death anniversary of a senior journalist, Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari.

The author of the book is Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari and Dr Tahmeena Bukhari.

The book release function is being organized by Kashmir Media House, publishers of Rising Kashmir Buland Kashmir and Sangarmal on June 14 at 03PM.

The Wire's founding editor Sidharth Varadarajan would be the chief Guest on the occasion while author and senior journalist Saeed Naqvi would be the guest of honour on the occasion.

The function would be held at Tagore Hall, here.

Senior journalist and founding Editor of Rising Kashmir Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari alongwith his two police guards was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Srinagar's Press Colony on June 14, 2019, a day before Eid-ul-Fitr.