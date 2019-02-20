Kashmir’s response commendable

Soon after the Pulwama suicide attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Kashmiris living outside the valley reported attacks on them and their properties. Hundreds of students complained that they were targeted in different states and told to leave the states. At least 19 Kashmiri students are said to have been expelled from various colleges and institutes while hundreds are on their way home fearing backlash after the Pulwama attack. Two colleges in Uttarakhand state on Monday said they won’t admit Kashmiri students from next session. However, the college authorities on Tuesday stated that they were forced by protesting mob to give in writing that they won’t admit the Kashmiri students. Several incidents where “miscreants” vandalized the shops and kiosks of Kashmiris outside the state were also reported. But the worst to happen was not far from valley, as mobs in Jammu torched vehicles of Kashmiris and attacked the people. The Jammu Chamber of Commerce, a body that had vowed to remain aloof of any political development in the state, went head over heels to join the protestors (angry mobs) and called for bandh against the attack. So much happened since the deadliest militant strike, yet the overall response that emerged from Valley is not only commendable but compos mentis. In Kashmir valley, people belonging to different states and faiths continue to enjoy the sense of security that is nowhere to be seen outside Kashmir. A report published in this newspaper on Tuesday, titled “Non-locals safe here, say enjoy local hospitality” in lucid words described the situation and response in Kashmir. As pointed out by Hurriyat leaders also, Kashmiris are victims of continued violence and understand the suffering very well. The apathy shown by people outside the state has no bearing on the people of Kashmir, who continue to be large-hearted and helping to the non-state subjects. The echo of this largesse could be heard in the way people of Kashmir have always been during the course of the history and most trying times. For months, years and even decades people of Kashmir have advocated peace and harmony. Not only advocated but as we see find in retrospection, Kashmiris have practiced peace and harmony in letter and spirit. There are still sections who for political and vested interests have been trying to brand Kashmiris as violent radicals. The picture is clear and for everyone to see – the response of the non-Kashmiris outside Kashmir and Kashmiris in any part of the world including the valley is unambiguous.