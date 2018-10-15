Kashmir’s Psychiatry hospitals witness 50000 mental disorder cases in 6 months

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Psychiatry hospitals in Kashmir region have witnessed 50000 mental disorder cases in 6 months, officials said on Sunday.
According to latest official figures by Government Medical College Srinagar (GMC), a total of 47,000 cases of mental illnesses which includes drug de-addiction cases were registered at Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS) and SMHS hospital drug de-addiction centre from April till September this year.
Head department of psychiatry, GMC Srinagar, Dr Mohammad Maqbool Dar said of the total figures 26, 336 cases of mental illnesses were witnessed in the OPD at IMHANS.
“Among them, 1302 came for dug-addiction and at least 537 were seen in the inpatient department,” he said in a brief interview to Rising Kashmir.
Similarly, the drug de-addiction centre at SMHS hospital has seen 21, 518 cases of mental illnesses including 2000 cases of drug de-addiction and 220 admitted addiction cases.
Dar said in addition at least 136 opioid users are being given Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST)—that requires a person undergoing de-addiction—at SMHS hospital regularly.
The psychiatrist said drug addiction was a major cause of mental illness among youth in conflict torn valley adding that imbalances in neurotransmitters in the brain are also reasons.
“I many cases, heads of families are drug abusers and their children imitate them. The social-political situation is also a reason behind the increase in mental disorders,” he said.
The senior psychiatrist advised people suffering from psychiatry issues to consult psychiatrists so that they are given adequate medicine at right time.
“I think there is no longer stigma which was there previously but in some cases, there is the stigma of visiting a doctor,” Dar said.
At SMHS hospital, authorities have started an outpatient department for child psychiatry where 180 children draped in mental illnesses were registered this year.
The hospital also runs a women special mental health clinic, where 41 females have turned for treatment.
Around 50 cases of elderly have also been given treatment at SMHS geriatric clinic. Official figures reveal that the prevalence of mental disorders was on the rise as compared to previous years.
In 2017, more than 50, 000 mental illness cases had turned for treatment at the mental hospital suggesting a steep rise in these cases over time.
In 2016 only 40183 psychological disorder cases were registered at the mental hospital. However, in 2015 the number was less with 89150 mental illness cases being registered. Over the upward trend, noted psychiatrist, Dr Arshad Hussain, a Professor at IMHANS said in most of the young patients' substance abuse is a major cause for mental disorders. “There is no data about the lifetime prevalence and point prevalence of psychiatric morbidity in JK,” he said. Hussain said the lifestyle changed has also caused mental health issues. Hussain said stress and strain among kids start at a very young age as they spent more time with television, electronic gadgets and do less activity which is a problem. He said the level of co-morbidities and mortality in people with mental illness has been observed to be significantly higher than those in the general population.
According to doctors half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14 adding that most cases go undetected and untreated. They said the harmful use of drugs among youth is a major issue and can lead to risky behaviours. mansoorpee@risingkashmir.com