Kashmir’s prevailing situation explosive: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday termed present prevailing situation in Kashmir as “serious” and “explosive”—alleging that international principles were being violated while forces have been given free hand to instill fear among masses.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat (M) spokesperson alleged that people in Kashmir were distressed and the prevailing satiation was leaving people in shock and despair.
Hurriyat warned of any tinkering with the State’s hereditary State Subject Law, Article 35-A stating the move aimed at tampering with the law is fraught with dangerous consequences. The spokesperson said that people of all the three regions of the state are united and stand together and will not allow any change in it at any cost.
Hurriyat (M) denounced the crackdown, mass arrests and continued nocturnal raids across Kashmir—condemning the arrest of separatist leaders, including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ameer-e-Jamaaat, Dr Hameed Fayaz and dozens of other Jamaat leaders and also the arrest of Jamiat-e-Ahlihadees Vice-President, Moulana Mushtaq Ahmeed Veeri, Moalana Maqbool Akhrani and the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists.
“Resorting to arbitrary and illegal arrests, detentions intimidation and restrictions the rulers will not achieve anything as in the past, nor will it force the people of Kashmir into submission,” Hurriyat said, condemning the house arrest of its former chairman Prof Abdul Ghani Bhat.
Hurriyat termed the crackdown and mass arrests of separatists and socio religious leaders across Kashmir as “vindictiveness” of the government—alleging that these repressive measures aimed at instilling fear among the common masses and among those peacefully pursuing path of resolution to the Kashmir dispute by addressing people will and aspirations will not make them give up.
Hurriyat reiterated that the lingering Kashmir dispute was the main reason of tension between the two nuclear powers—India and Pakistan and that as long as the issues remains unresolved, there will always be mistrust and threats of war always will loom over the region and peace would always be elusive.