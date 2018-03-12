Kashmir’s minor girl takes major task of healing dying Dal Lake

Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
Jannat, a five-year-old girl from Srinagar is on a mission and has taken a mammoth task of cleaning up the dying Dal Lake.
After witnessing the dredged condition of Kashmir’s famous Dal Lake the small kid got fed up with people’s habit of throwing waste into the Dal Lake now has sat on a mission and took the matter in her small hands to clean it.
Even after the efforts put in by the authorities to curb the pollution in the Dal Lake they had spent more than 1000 crore in the process but it has always proved disappointment for people.
Jannat has taken upon herself to help clean up the Dal Lake and believes that, “There are different dustbins placed across the banks of Dal Lake but people throw their waste in the lake polluting it.”
Armed with a small basket and with the help of her father Jannat picks out garbage from the Dal Lake that comes in way of a shikara ride and ultimately kills the aquatic life.
Jannat conveys her message to all the other children across that they should litter the garbage properly in dustbins.
“Whatever children eat they should throw their wrappers in dustbins. Customers should throw their remains in the dustbins and that should bring the change ultimately,” Jannat said.
“Even if dustbin is not available in the vicinity, people should keep their waste in pockets and dump the waste in their homes later,” she said.
Jannat was initiated for the process by her father as he had been himself involved in cleaning Dal Lake in the past.
“I taught her how to clean and made her understand what cleanliness is then she took the responsibility on her shoulders and started getting involved in cleaning up the Dal Lake,” said Tariq Ahmad, father of Jannat.
“After taking to her she realized how important it is for the people of Kashmir to keep Dal Lake clean as Kashmir has no identity without Dal Lake,” he said.
Jannat became an overnight sensation when a video of her and father went viral that even caught Prime Minister’s attention and lauded her to a greater extent.
“This is a great initiative by a small kid and I would like to congratulate her as understanding a ‘Swachh’ mission is a welcome step and a passion for cleanliness,” Prime Minister, Narendra Singh Modi tweeted.
Pertinently Bilal Dar, an 18-year-old ragpicker who earned his living by picking up waste from the Wular Lake in Bandipora district of north Kashmir was earlier appointed brand ambassador of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
For almost five years now, Dar, a resident of Laharwarpora of Bandipora district, has been removing plastic trash from the lake and selling it for around Rs 150-200 per day, which helps him support his mother Mughali and two sisters. Dar’s father Mohammad Ramzan Dar, a ragpicker on the Wular himself, died of cancer in 2003.
Media reports have estimated that Dar collected over 12,000 kg trash annually.
As a brand ambassador of the SMC, Dar will be given a special uniform and a vehicle to go and meet people in commercial and residential areas.
