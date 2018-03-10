Kashmir’s Lost Queen

Yawar HussainSrinagar
In heart of Srinagar city lays an abandoned single-story building of the historic Jammu Kashmir’s Silk Factory. Once a generator of hundreds of jobs for the Valliyites, the Silk Factory is now left with dying Chinars, uncontrolled weeds of mulberry trees and a paramilitary installation.
The factory
The silk factory popularly known as ‘Resham Khana’ was built by Maharaja Pratap Singh in 1897. And 120 years down the line, three dilapidated filature houses and the derelict office building of the Resham Khana is all left of this historic factory. During its efflorescence, over one lakh people were employed with the silk trade. The factory, still now, has a marvellous network of metallic pipes with rubber valves in the ceiling.
During the reign of Maharaja Gulab Singh (1792-1857), the silk industry fetched a whopping Rs one lakh annually (in lieu of tax only) and the high-quality silk produced at the factory was exported only to Europe.
The agitation
‘Resham Khana Tehreek’ was the first ever agitation by the Muslim artisans of the factory against corruption and autocratic rule of Dogras in the Valley.
The story goes like this: “On July 19, 1924, the workers at the Resham Khana sought termination of a clerk running a protection racket which was reciprocated by the Resham Khana managers by informing the police that the labourers have gone “out of control”.
“Next morning, the Dogra army moved-in and surrounded the factory. During the siege around 25 workers were arrested.
“On July 21, the factory workers lodged a strong protest outside Sherghari Police Station.
Dogra Police fired at the protester killing 10 workers on spot and injuring 20 others.”
The silk loop
It is believed that the silk industry existed in the Valley in the early Neolithic age; that is more than 3000 years before Christ. It was at its peak during the visit of Chinese traveller Huen Tsang to Kashmir in 630 A.D.
The book titled ‘The Valley of Kashmir’states that during the reign of Shahmiri King Sultan Zainul Abideen (1420-1470 CE) sericulture existed in the Valley. During his time Mulberry trees were protected from being cut and the people were fully compensated for their preservation. Also, many new methods of weaving were introduced and decorative designs were imported from Persia.
During the reign of Mirza Haider Duglat (1541-51), he has recorded witnessing mulberry trees cultivated for silkworms. “Among the wonders of Kashmir are the quantities of mulberry trees cultivated for their leaves from which silk is obtained.”
Mughal Historian Abul Fazl recorded mulberry being, “Little eaten and its leaves being reserved for the silkworm while the eggs are imported from Little Tibet and Gilgit.”
G M D Sufi writes that during the Mughal era in Kashmir, “France alone accounted for eighty percent of shawls exported from Kashmir.”
After Mughals, the Afghan governors exhibited indifference to the development of this industry and showed no interest in the cultivation and preservation of mulberry trees.
During the Sikh rule, there are conflicting records about the abundance of silk. While William Moorcroft writes that it was sufficient for local consumption, T G Vigne presents a contrasting picture by writing that it was being purchased by the governor in barter for rice and other things and eventually exported to Punjab.
"Under Maharaja Gulab Singh, Munshi Ganesh Lal in his Tuhfa-i-Kashmir states that
the government was deriving a revenue of 2000 United Kingdom Pound in one year"
As per G M D Sufi, a period of decay in the silk production had set in due to pebrine disease (a disease of silkworms) which however was overcome when a Kashmiri went to Kabul and collected a few kilograms of seed and brought them in walnut shells to evade detection by customs.
During Maharaja Ranbir Singh’s time, around 1870, two Bengali experts, trained from Murshidabad were hired to set up silk reeling factories: one each at Cherpur (Anantnag) and Haft Chinar (Srinagar). While a third silk factory was set up at Raghunathpur near Naseem Bagh and it came to be known as Behrampur factory.
Sufi writes that the twin factories were referred to as ‘Murshidabad factories’and during the same era Kashmir’s monopoly in silk production had set in. Maharaja Ranbir Singh himself provided Rs 30,000 towards the establishment of Silk Worm rearing houses.
Pebrine disease
Historian Madhusudan writes that during Maharaja Ranbir Singh’s regime the rearers of Silk in the Valley were exempted from “Begaeer” (forced labour).
“In 1869, when pebrine disease broke out and all the races of silkworms in Europe were wiped out. It was the seed of Kashmir race which was exported to Europe in order to start the European industries a fresh.”
Sir Walter Lawrence wrote in 1895: “Kashmir’s house was suited to the requirement of silk rearing and it was well ventilated and the Kashmiri knew how to regulate the temperature.”
In 1878, pebrine disease reached Kashmir putting the silk industry out of gear and crying for help. In this backdrop Sir Thomas Wardle, the English business and President Silk Association of Great Britain visited Valley in 1886.
On his return, he presented to the English government his revival ideas for the silk industry which eventually transpired with purchase of large amounts of silk-worm eggs and cocoon-reeling machinery for Kashmir in Europe in 1897.
Growing silk production
Wardle in his book “Kashmir: Its New Silk Industry” mentions his letter to the resident in 1890 stating: “There is not the slightest doubt that it might be the foundation of a large and remunerative industry, and with such a beautiful climate as Kashmir is favoured, it seems to me that it would add to the immense usefulness of India to us and to herself if Kashmir could be made to supply us, and also France, with such beautiful silk.”
In 1897, the Department of Sericulture was established under the directorship of C.W. Walton a noted Sericulturist. Improved variety of silkworm seeds were imported from Italy and given free of cost to the rearers and the cocoons were sent to England for reeling and weaving.
In the year 1900, filatures were set up and later silk weaving factory was also set up under the government control with six modem filatures and 1272 basins being added between 1897 and 1900 at a cost of £ 29,000 employing 550 men.
In 1908, French-British Exhibition Kashmir section was considered to be one of the best; and Kashmir silk received the highest awards by bagging both gold and silver medals.
In 1907, silk filature industry was extended to Jammu province and sericulture department was established at Jammu in 1909.
"By 1911, the production of silk in the state
had reached to a whopping 1,495,059 kilograms"
Sister concern at Raj Bagh
The Raj Bagh silk factory was set up in 1939 during the rule of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh but it too has dwindled over the years due to official apathy and the ‘non-serious’ attitude of state government towards it.
The factory originally was started from Ram Bagh in 1896, before being shifted to its existing location.
The first sight of the factory presents a gory picture with old buildings surrounded by weeds and wild-grass in the lawns. The factory once employed around 2500 skilled workers; along with many families indirectly benefitting from it.
The factory also used to produce around 15000-20000 meter silk in a month. The 130 looms then installed in the factory had been brought in from Europe.
Gradual decay
Jammu Kashmir Industries to which the silk rearing was assigned in 1963 has sold over four dozen kanals of prime land of Resham Khana to various government departments. The Resham Khana has now shrunken to around 21 kanals of land.
As per the official figures, the state produced 145000 kilograms of raw Silk in 2016 which is 90 percent less than the production in 1911.
The cocoon production as per the sericulture department was at 403000 kgs in 2014-2015 while it increased to 973000 kgs in 2016-17 and in 2015-16 the cocoon production was 972996 kgs.
Currently, Kashmir has 513 thousand mulberry trees, spread over 1191 acres of land with a raw silk production of 151 metric tons. Silk has faded away in the priority list of governance structure.
Fall of indigenous industries
From small handmade goods to large industrial products, Kashmir today is entirely dependent on the rest of India. The foodgrains, rice, mutton, beef, poultry, fish, milk and packaged goods of every kind, which Kashmiris consume on a large scale are imported from various states of India.
Until recently, the Kashmiris produced a large chunk of eatables indigenously but now all such things are imported from the other parts of India. Kashmir used to export more than 90 percent of its apples, walnuts, apricot, dry fruits and pears which too has drastically come down.
Kashmir was also rich in handicrafts. The state already had many handicraft units that were introduced after contacts with Central Asia.
Shah-i-Hamdan introduced 27 new small units specialising in carpet-weaving, wood-carving, embroidery, namda and gaba (traditional rugs). By this time Kashmir had a total of 50 indigenous units providing employment to hundreds of people. Unfortunately, much of these units either are in a deplorable state today or are non-existent.
Kashmir also used to boast of a wool industry and used to weave chadar(wraps) and had units of textile. These units produced Harris wool. These units used to weave the wool on vertical looms. Kashmir now has completely stopped to weave such costly wool owing to a shutdown of these units.
"In today’s international market, a suit
length of Harris wool sells at more than Rs 20,000"
The economy today heavily relies on the service sector. Economists opine that this type of an economy is never good and therefore demands that tangible products keep on increasing. In trade, the situation is no better as most of the retail units only sell those products that are being imported.
The Cheshma Shahi Milk Factory, Killey Khan Factory and HMT Watch Factory all saw gradual decline along with the Silk Industry with gross negligence and tacit approval of the state government.
Discovery of Silk ‘Queen of Fabrics’
Many fascinating legends are woven around the discovery of silk, but none contains such a wide acceptance as the story of Chinese Queen, Hsi-Ling-shi or Sillingchi wife of the Emperor A'Hang, who ruled China around 2640 B.C.
As per Confucius and Chinese tradition, the Empress saw some tiny insects feeding on mulberry leaves in her garden till the cocoons were spun by these silkworms.
The Empress is then said to have carried these cocoons to the palace and one day dropped them into a hot water-bath and when she tried to retrieve them, a shimmering mass of yarn came out of the cocoons.
As per Encyclopaedia Britannica Empress was later on enshrined as “Goddess of the Silkworms” by the Chinese and they used to worship her with divine honours under the designation of silkworm goddess.
The Chinese for many years kept the source and the methods of silk production as a secret till 1200 B.C when Chinese immigrants to went to Korea and started sericulture there. From there the industry spread to Japan and other countries.
In classical antiquity, most Romans, great admirers of the cloth, were convinced that the Chinese took the fabric from tree leaves. This belief was affirmed by Seneca the Elder in his Phaedra and by Virgil in his Georgics.
With the end of the first millennium BC, the Chinese monopoly of silk ended due to the setting up of the Silk Route the shoots of which touched the Valley also.
Silk and Islam in Kashmir
Historians opine that trade in silk became the genesis of the silk route through which many other goods were traded along with religions, syncretic philosophies, technologies among the civilizations along its network. The 7th century Islamic philosopher Mir Syed Ali Hamdani descended in Kashmir through this route along with 700 odd disciples.
The silk route once linked Kashmir with central Asia, onwards to west Asia’s trade center—Damascus, where the caravans starting from Himalayan heights met the ones from coastal Yemen and deserts of Najad and cities in the desert - Hejaz (Najad and Hejaz form present).
Revival of silk route
With the Chinese tying up with Pakistan in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) barely 250 kilometres from the vale of Kashmir, the debate and anticipation of the revival of the Silk Route is back in focus. The track passes through the Kashmir territory in the Gilgit.
Efforts of revival
Silk Factory Solina in-charge Manager Ghulam Ahmad Bhat says that in 2017, the government sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the factory through which it started to function again.
He says with the cocoon being available from the month of May, they are hopeful of increasing the production this year.
“All the buildings will be renovated this year.
The work will begin from March 15 on repairing
the infrastructure but the structures won’t be demolished”
“After closure in 1999, the factory again started in 2001 with aid from World Bank. They gave us new machines,” says Bhat. “We then had set up 30 new basins here but then the factory closed down again.”
The government in 2017, brought the factory premises under the State Protective Monument Act to revive cultural tourism.
Last year, the World Bank approved Rs 23 crore for ‘revival and restoration’ of the Silk factory at Rajbagh. The World Bank support would enable upgradation of the current infrastructure for increasing silk manufacturing capacity from 12,000 metres to around 5 lakh metres annually.
However, help from the World Bank for the Solina Silk factory hasn’t come while the state government has also not come out with any roadmap for re-invigorating the factory for the queen of fabrics.
Pics and Video: Wasim Nabi/Musaib Hafiz
