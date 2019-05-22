Kashmir’s lone Super Specialty Hospital sans critical care

May 22, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Struggling to make it functional by using existing manpower: Admin

Due to lack of manpower, the authorities at GMC Srinagar are yet to start intensive care services at Super Speciality Hospital (SSH), Shireen Bagh, putting patients at risk leaving nearby SMHS Hospital overburdened.

The lone SSH located at Shireen Bagh, Srinagar has surgical departments but when patients need intensive care support they are admitted to SMHS Hospital.

Emphasizing the need to establish the surgical intensive care (SICU) facility at the SSH a doctor at SMHS said due to its unavailability authorities are not able to run some departments properly.

“Some departments have been shifted. They can improve and do better only if critical services are available,” he said.

Departments like pediatric surgery, neurosurgery, surgical oncology, plastic surgery, surgical gastroenterology, CVTS, nephrology were shifted to the SSH but the SICU is still lacking. These departments continue to do surgeries at the SMHS hospital.

“We have to choose which patient needs intensive care after surgery and then shift them accordingly. Majority of the patients are still operated upon at the SMHS. Any patient can develop complications,” he said.

Though at the much-hyped the SSH, a state-of-art ICU had been set up but the GMC authorities have failed to hire staff and it is yet to be made functional over the past two years.

Due to the lack of ICU at SSH, it is putting a huge burden on SMHS Hospital which has improper ventilators and bears a huge rush of patients across the valley.

Over the years the government has failed to upgrade ICUs at 850-bedded SMHS Hospital which is taking a heavy toll on the health care system. SMHS has two ICUs, one 8, another 7-bedded but these have not been upgraded for a long time.

“The critically ill patients require comprehensive care and monitoring, ICU but they are at risk as the facilities have not been upgraded,” said another doctor SMHS.

It has been observed that critical patients in need of immediate intensive care are made to wait as the beds remain occupied by patients and shifting gets delayed.



Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Kaiser Ahmad said they have recently held a meeting in this regard and pledged to start the facility very soon.

“We took a meeting a few days before. It needs manpower. We will be using the existing manpower to start the ICU facility at the hospital. I will take some time so that it becomes a full proof method,” he said.

A GMC official said police housing corporation has started construction of a new building in GMC premises which will be having 24 bedded ICU facility, which is expected to provide relief.

As per the fresh manpower audit report released by the health department, in SSH Srinagar, there are 14 sanctioned posts of professors of which only one is filled in Gastroenterology and the remaining 13 are vacant.

“Of the 16 sanctioned posts of associate professors in SSH Srinagar, none is filled. There are 26 posts of assistant professors in the hospital of which only six have been filled. Of the 50 posts of lecturers, only 15 are filled,” it has noted.

The twin GMC associated hospitals cater to huge patient rush from peripheral hospitals who need specialized treatment. Patients referred to different sub-specialties don’t get comprehensive treatment under the existing setup.