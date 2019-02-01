Women have played an important role in shaping Kashmiri culture. But very often their contribution has not received the recognition they deserved. Kashmir’s inspiring ‘Women Power’ resonates the inspiration of these girls by highlighting their achievements.
Mehmeet Sayeed- the singer who bounced back
In an environment where the ‘moral brigade’ wants to see Kashmiri women folk confined to their homes, an accomplished teenaged singer named Mehmeet Sayeed broke the stereotype by producing her (and Kashmir’s) first video album (“Cholhama Roshay Roshay”) winning international accolades. Three years later when Mehmeet was at the peak of her career she received information that her mother was suffering from terminal illness. She immediately quit singing and spent nearly four years by the side of her ailing mother and resumed singing only after the old lady passed away.
Mehmeet serves as an inspiration since it illustrates a young girl’s determination to pursue her dreams as well as the willingness to unhesitatingly abandon her ambitions in order to fulfill a daughter’s duty towards her dying mother. Mehmeet’s 2016 World Women’s Day message which gives hope to women all around the world reads, “Women have always played an important role in carrying forward the cradle of civilization towards the positive and right direction. Every woman needs to understand that there is absolutely no justification for injustice, inequality and discrimination against them. As women are becoming more relevant in the social and economical fabric of this changing world, they need to learn to speak up whenever they see the world being unfair to them.”
She goes on to say, “Most woman face challenges at every step of her life, as a daughter, sister, wife and mother. Those challenges exist to make us stronger not weaker. As a female artist, I also faced numerous challenges to the extent that I stopped working on my passion. It was during that period of darkness and irrelevance that I recognized the need to get back on my feet and continue chasing my passion of singing. I restarted myself and Alhamdulillah; I’m living my dream and working on passion. So, don’t let anyone or anything stop you from doing what you are good at.”
Nadiya Nighat storms into a male bastion
Nadia Nighat’s passion for football was such that she joined the Amar Singh College Academy for football coaching even though she was the only girl amongst the 47 other boy trainees. Determined to learn how to master the game which Kashmiri girls never played, Nadiya put in her best and today has 10 national and state level awards to her credit. She has captained the J&K women football team and is also the Kashmir’s first football coach. She is also running two football clubs in Rambagh for training local boys and girls.
Nadia is a source of inspiration for those girls and women who do not want to be constrained by meaningless social taboos. She says, “I want all young girls to keep my message in their hearts no matter what path they take in life. If you want to do something, nothing should be able to deter you from your goals. The more someone doubts you; use it to your advantage like I did. Turn every no into a yes and there can be no force strong enough to push you away from your goal.”
Dr Ruveda Salam- wanting to fly higher
For someone belonging to the remote district of Kupwara to crack the MBBS entrance exam and successfully become a doctor would have been nothing less than a dream come true but not so for Ruveda Salam. Having completed her MBBS in 2009, Ruved set her sights on the civil services and after clearing the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS), she made history in 2013 by becoming the first woman from Kashmir valley to qualify in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in 2013. Even after joining Indian Police Service, she didn’t call it a day but went on to appear again in the UPSC examination and having improved her rank fulfilled her ambition of becoming an IAS officer so that she can serve her people.
There are numerous other Kashmiri girls and women who have achieved the extraordinary through their grit and determination and they serve as inspirational role models for others. Women empowerment should be encouraged at all levels as it benefits all of us and we must get rid of those practices of the past that seek to deprive women of their rights, as doing so will only make us a weaker society and render us incapable of meeting the challenges to our core values and culture.