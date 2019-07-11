Kashmir’s industries

July 11, 2019 |

All state and the governments at Centre have supported tourism in J&K, particularly in Kashmir valley that possess innumerable resources and therefore the potential. But very few governments have shown same serious in promoting other industries, proof of which is the dismal performance for more than three decades of some of the renowned industries of the past. Why has there been lopsided treatment while boosting indigenous industries in the state? The question now rarely asked has always raised vociferous debates with the participants often blaming governments on deliberately ignoring some key industries that could generate jobs, revenue and lead to economic prosperity in the state. But the blame largely rests with the state’s political leadership. The role and impact of industries on economy is one subject wherein the J&K government has been scoring low for years and decades. When the rest of the states are moving ahead, heavily investing in the growth of industries by removing bottlenecks with appropriate policies, encouraging investors and entrepreneurs, promoting indigenous industries, the clock hands in the state have been stopped. Kashmir industries has been reduced to one academic theme on which a large number of people can deliver lectures and rebuke governments for being indifferent; other than the paint-job no one has really taken up the issues – neither individuals nor fraternities. Government institutions that are meant to promote state-based industries have turned into typical clerical offices where paper work and regular salaries are the only outcomes. While people debate on feasibility of large industries, small and medium industries in the state and particularly in the valley of Kashmir fail to grow big. For small industries like food and beverage plants, machinery and instrumentation, chemicals, plastics, paper and printing, pharmaceuticals and our known handicrafts units, Kashmir seems not an ideal place. Not that there is anything wrong with geography, resources or people, but governments for years have preferred ostrich act over working on genuine problems faced by industrial units. Policies have been largely a disaster and it can be proved by ‘brain-drain’ that is well acknowledged. Though, different governments have made some effort in putting figures, official records, but in no way are the figures close to what is portrayed in real life. Apparently, industrial units continue to show decline. The state is heavily important from others when it has the potential to produce itself. What is unfortunate is that there has been no political leader or executive to improve state’s economy by making it self-reliant. And those who can contribute in the change are never given chance by corrupt bureaucracy and political leadership. Industries have never been on any political outfit’s agenda. There must be a reason for it.