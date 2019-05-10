Kashmir’s industrial setup employs lesser people than Jammu’s

May 10, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Valley’s 983 industrial units generate employment for 24,376 people, Jammu’s 806 units employ 28,506

Kashmir, which has a bigger industrial setup than Jammu, employs lesser number of people compared to its counterpart, a study claims.

As per the study ‘Employment Generation by Industrial Estates of Jammu and Kashmir’, the 983 industrial units of Kashmir have been able to generate employment for 24,376 people while 28,506 are employed in just 806 units in Jammu division.

The recently released study also claimed that Kashmir division has 27 industrial estates while Jammu division has only 18 estates.

Srinagar has seven industrial estates, which is highest in Kashmir followed by Pulwama and Anantnag, which has five each.

Presently, there are over 13,000 registered industrial units in the State, of which 10,000 are functional, while the remaining are closed.

The unemployment dilemma in Jammu Kashmir has reached to frightening proportions, which grows every year with thousands of educated and uneducated youth getting added to the list of joblessness, mostly due to financial suffering and inequality.

“Unemployment in the State, especially in Kashmir is due to economic distress and mismatch. To overcome the resentment of youth on unemployment in Jammu Kashmir, SIDCO and SICOP as well as DIC provide ways to generate various employment potentialities in Jammu Kashmir. Employment generated in various industrial estates of Jammu division regulated by the State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) and SICOP are 603446 lakh,” reads a document.

In February this year, government decided to incentivise local employment generation by the State-based industrial units and rationalise incentives for the services sector, besides taking other measures to vitalise the trade and commerce in the State.

Among the proposed moves, the State government would offer more incentives to the industrial units in addition to the existing sops they are entitled on showing considerable increase in the base target of 55 percent set by the State government for absorbing local workforce, an official handout read.

“The need was felt to rationalise the local employment generation targets set under the state industrial incentive policy for Industrial units. As per the existing incentive policy the industrial units are liable to engage 90 percent local workforce starting with 55 percent base target,” the government had said.

Apart from this, the Industries and Commerce department would also offer to bear the skill training cost of the workers engaged by the industrial units from the catchment areas, it read further.

Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), President, Muhammad Ashraf Mir told Rising Kashmir that the Valley is witnessing unemployment for the last 30 years as there has been no growth since then.

He said, turmoil, land occupied by troops, road and highway blockage and no implementation of policies were the reasons for unemployment in Kashmir.

“There is a big difference between Kashmir and Jammu in terms of industries, area and atmosphere,” Mir said.

“In Jammu, estates are lesser but the area is more than Kashmir. In Kashmir, our land is mostly occupied by troops and paramilitary forces. Places like Ompora, Zainakote, Wuyan and other areas are under occupation of the forces. They are not allowing any construction in these areas," he said.

Mir said, so far, the government has not put efforts to implement the strong policies in Kashmir.

“We are not able to recruit new employees as we have a challenge to retain the old employees," he said.

Mir said there were schemes and policies but the implementation was necessary.

“Lip services and tall claims printed on the papers will not work. Unemployment is high here. Youngsters who have studied outside are returning to Kashmir. But they don’t find opportunities and face troubles here," he said.

About the steps taken to empower the youth in Kashmir, Mir said youth in the Valley were opting entrepreneurship and setting up business units.

He said every startup was dependent on the technology and internet.

"We don’t have a sound technology in the Valley. Internet and road blockade halts the startups. So, the government should create a peaceful atmosphere here,” he said.