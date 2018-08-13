Kashmir’s dying crafts

Sameer Fida Hussain
The other day Mohammad Ali, a stoutly built middle aged man, from uptown Chattabal provided me a sneak peek into his professional career.
Once a skilled artisan, Ali, nowadays is hardly able to make his both ends meet. Family head of a family comprising of five dependents including two daughters, he rues the day when he left a promising government job to continue with his ancestral profession of “Paper Machie”.
Recounting the good old days, Ali explains that those were the days when a government job did not seem to be as lucrative as it seems now. In fact, he himself left the job because his skill at “Paper Machie” earned him far more than what his monthly salary was.
In chaste Kashmiri he says, “Mai aisanoukrifikrikhasaan” (government job did not allure me). But now things are different, now a government job entitles you to a good lifestyle.
Unlike him, his friends who held on to their government job are spending their lives merrily and have no visible financial constraints.
Arts and crafts like carpet work, Paper Machie, copperware, pottery are on a decline. Whereas, a number of reasons can be attributed to this steady decline, state governments’ non seriousness is also a huge contributing factor.
Paper Machie is an art form of the Middle East and was brought to Kashmir by Muslims from Persia in the 15th century. Based on paper pulp, it is made into a richly decorated and colourful artefact.
Untouched by machines, it is most likely the only art that is purely handmade. In Kashmiri, this art is also called as “Naqashi” and the one skilled in this art is called as “Naqash”.
Once a booming business, the Paper-machie business has plummeted appreciably. Besides recession, another major reason for this downfall is that there are no takers to pursue this art as an occupation any longer.
A well-built man, carrying knitted mats called “Wagoo” in local parlance is very rare these days. Artisans are giving up this craft as there are no or very less takers to it. Call it polymer onslaught or indifference from the authorities but the fact remains that “Wagoo” which once used to be present in every household in Kashmir is dying an unnatural death.
People in and around Dal and SaidaKadal have turned to other jobs in the absence of a good market for these reed mats. These two areas used to be the centres of this craft.
Made by plaiting reeds and strips of paich(Bulrush), Wagoo besides being lightweight had great insulation properties and was suitable for both summers and winters. This poor man’s carpet was used to cover the surface with other furnishing on the top.
But the onslaught of foam sheets has dealt a serious blow to this craft which used to be the means of livelihood for a large number of artisans including women.
Changing lifestyle and growing affluence has had its effect on many crafts and this is exactly what has thrown the earthenware (the pottery articles) out of demand.
Pottery articles like Kang (Firepot), Big-waer (Piggy-bank), Nout (Pitcher), Chaed-e-waer (Pot used to curdle milk), Taew (Pan), gamle (Flower pot) etc are slowly making their way out of our homes.
Due to changing economic scenario, aluminium, steel and plastic utensils have taken their place. “Kraal” as the potter is called in Kashmiri, would produce a wide variety of utensils for sale in the local market. But as the use of these utensils dwindled, the potters have been left with no option but to opt for other professions. The story of copper ware craft is no different with a significant dip in the number of craftsmen.
Although, copper utensils are still used in homes, marriages and by chefs but cheaper ceramic and modern cookware are challenging their existence seriously. Demand for machine-made utensils, which are cheaper in cost, is picking up steadily.
Although sales of copper ware do pick up during marriage seasons but overall the number of people associated with this craft is decreasing and this is a cause of concern.
Government should come up with viable solutions to revive these dying crafts. Bringing innovations in these crafts, announcing schemes for craftsmen, providing easy and hassle-free loans with minimal interest rates, starting diploma and bachelors courses in arts and crafts.
Rolling back GST on handicrafts would in the long run prove to be fruitful in restoring the sheen associated with these crafts. Timely action can prevent these from going from endangered to extinct art forms.