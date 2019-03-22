Kashmir’s copperware craft to get new lease of life

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Admin to close machine made copper-utensils making units

Srinagar district administration Thursday finalised a plan for conservation and promotion of art of manufacturing copper utensils and providing market linkages and opportunities for hand-made copper utensils.

District Development Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary chaired a meeting with copper manufacturers union and a team of officers including ADC Srinagar, Dy Commissioner State Taxes Department, Superintendent of Police, General Manager DIC, SDPOs, Tehsildars and other officers associated with enforcement of the Jammu and Kashmir Prohibition on Manufacture of Specified Copper Utensils (by Machine) Act 2006 and rules thereof.

Threadbare discussion was held regarding measures to be undertaken for implementation of the Act which prohibits manufacture of 24 type of utensils by machine, safeguarding the interests of traditional copper utensil makers, identification and closure of illegal machines operating, identification of machine made utensils, planning for a state-of-the-art artisan complex providing in-house hand-making of utensils / products and sale counters.

Departments of Industries, State Taxes and Power development were asked to identify and close the illegal copper manufacturing units with police assistance in presence of Magistrates. GM DIC was asked to train and designate officials to indentify machine made utensils which are under prohibition category.

The DDC highlighted more than 3000 old history and tradition of copper utensils of which Kashmir civilisation is a proud partner and need for preserving the original art and supporting the local artisans. He also asked for profiling of copper utensil makers and providing them assistance and support apart from enabling an online platform for purchase of hand-made copper utensils.

The Association of copper utensil makers from Srinagar also assured that no dilution will be allowed to be made in the tradition of hand-made copper utensils which is imperative for maintaining the originality of this craft and trade. The Act of 2006 prohibits machine-making of 24 types of copper utensils which include Trami, Sarposh, Dunga, Majma, Plates, Turu, Thalbana, Kanzi, Nari, Tesht, Dullo, Patila and other utensils.