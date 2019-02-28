Kashmir’s aspiring doctors 'attacked' in GMC Jammu

Admin denies, DAK condemns, calls it ‘act of cowardice’
Admin denies, DAK condemns, calls it ‘act of cowardice’
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
A group of Kashmiri students pursuing postgraduate and undergraduate courses in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu Wednesday alleged that they were attacked, abused by their fellow students hailing from Jammu region.
The Kashmiri students from the medical college said on the intervening night of February 26 and 27, around 30 students with sharp edge knives and rods raided postgraduate hostel during the night and threatened them to leave Jammu region.
“It was around 12: 30 am when the group came, broke doors of the hostel. Many of them were carrying rods. They threatened us to leave the camps. We are insecure," said a group of undergraduate students hailing from Srinagar.
They said that the attackers suspected of having links with BJP and RSS threatened and beat their seniors “because we are from Chenab and Kashmir.
The students, who have captured the incident on mobile phones, said on Wednesday morning when they went outside the hostel the security guards and policemen laughed at them.
“We feel insecure as college authorities are doing nothing. We are helpless. The medical college also has not installed CCTV cameras,” he said.
There are around more than 200 Kashmiri students in the medical college and are feeling insecure after they were attacked in the campus.
“We do not trust the college administration as they have failed to ensure security and safety of students. Earlier, a week before a doctor from Kashmir was beaten,” they said.
They alleged that few vehicles of students were also damaged by the attackers. “We were asleep during the night,” said an angry student.
They said after the recent incidents of violence against students in Jammu following Pulwama attack, they had asked the college authorities to provide them security but nothing has been done at the campus.
“It such incidents continue, we will be left with no option but to go home. Our parents are also unsure about what happens next,” said the student.
They appealed the Principal Medical College, Jammu to take immediate action against culprits so that such incidents are not repeated in the college.
However, Principal GMC Jammu, Prof Sunanda Raina said that she was in the hostel and no such incident took place in the college.
“We are in the process of installing the CCTV cameras. We have security in place. There were two Chowkidars at night. I have not received any such complaint verbally or telephonically. Nobody has been beaten manhandled or beaten up,” she said. “The students should come to me. I was in the hostel till 2:30 am along with the warden. I left college after students gave me assurances that they were safe,” said Raina.
The college administration had also the local SHO after some students were feeling insecure. “Some students had shouted slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” Raina said.
She also refuted any damage caused to any hostel door asking students to contact the college administration if they were feeling insecure.
Meanwhile, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has condemned the attack and termed it an act of cowardice. “It is an act of cowardice and collective shame that some people have entered the PG hostel of the medical college premises and have harassed Kashmiri medicos and vandalized hostel property in the dead of night,” DAK said in a statement.
DAK appealed Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Advisor for Health and Medical Education Department, K Vijay Kumar to take cognizance of the incident and punish guilty.