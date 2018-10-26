Kashmir’s ailing public healthcare

Unless, we as common masses don’t inculcate the sense of common goodwe won't be able to relish the bounties of good healthcare
Dr Adnan Afzal
As with so many other vital rights, the "right to health" is unjustly trespassed under the nose of its so called guardians in our part of the world. I don't outrightly furnish the accusations of the public on the doctors as pure mud-slinging exercise carried out by "unruly" out of crass ignorance rather I do acknowledge a part though little in this cauldron of murkier interests that costs precious lives.
There is this age-old adage that says little "knowledge is a dangerous thing"; people do very genuinely know due care is not facilitated the way human deserves but there is much more than meets the eye.
You need good working environment, a conducive ambience, up-to-date infrastructure to get best out of yourself. It doesn’t matter how efficient you are in absence of oxygen supplies in the hospital, in absence of ventilators, in dumb sized paramedic staff and above all in absence of space to breathe in.
These unattended crunches and glitches do incapacitate a young working doctor from delivering his best. Most of our accusations will dissolve when we see a clearer picture. Let’s have a look!
Forbes carried this catchy headline last year ''Despite a booming economy, India’s publichealth system is still failing its poor'', stigmatizing Modi's "new India" with an accoutre of effusive disbelief. There is this trio of public, health workers and administration that needs to b immaculately addressed.
People in our part never have that sense of oneness/ownness when it comes to public assets. Mobs vandalise hospital properties, break doors and windows, man-handle doctor’s post-casualty thereby deteriorating the already faltering public healthcare.
The fear of getting beaten looms large whenever a doctor attends an emergency. Attendants don't care a hang about the cleanliness of hospital premises facilitating room for hospital infections.
Untill and unless, we as common masses inculcate that sense of "common good" in our lives we won't be able to relish the bounties of good healthcare.
In the same rut, we face an acute shortage of skilled and qualified doctors in our hospitals. We have a whole breed of Munnabhais, quacks and charlatans practising this otherwise "sacred" art of medicine both in government hospitals and in independent private clinics.
According to WHO, only one among five doctors is qualified in rural areas in India. Here the onus lies not only on the government but also on the institutions like MCI.
The recent recommendations of the introduction of robust clinical postings right from the 1st year of medical school is yet to see the light of the day.
Further, there is a voluminous frippery in the existing medical undergrad curriculum that has to be done away with. Doctors' specializing in super-specialities tend to get myopic- a duckling-in-the-well type of a phenomenon.
This is no less than shame when a Mch in cardiology is not able to treat diarrhoea back home or in an emergency situation when he too flaunts his MBBS degree in bold letters under his name!
Similarly, it's no less a poisonous guilt if a MD in dermatology can't perform CPR in emergency which could save the patient on the road!
As if this was nothing the government is planning the introduction of some 'bridge courses' to practice medicine, adding salt to the injury. This is soon going to foster a hodge-podge of unskilled lot who will be playing frolic with the precious human lives.
The most onerous as well as tectonic of the trio is the administration, the government. "Improved Health care" has evaded the manifestoes of all the political parties. Slicing it aloof as a non-electoral issue has made this dream of "improved healthcare" a far-fetched one and redundant.
A mere 4.7 percent of the GDP goes for the healthcare in India while in United States more than 17% of the GDP goes for the same. The story would have been different were the GDPs for the "defence" and the "healthcare” interchanged.
You can't expect healing-miracles in government hospitals when according to a survey there is 1 doctor for 10189 people and one government hospital catering to a staggering population of 90343 people at national level when the WHO recommended doctor: people ratio stands at 1:1000.
Let alone in Jammu and Kashmir we have one doctor for about 4000 people. As a result of the dearth of doctors and hospitals we have over-burdening of the hospitals.
We have multiple patients occupying single beds. We face incidents like Gorakhpur where 400 kids died due to oxygen shortage in a government run hospital; we see live patients brought in to mortuary as happened recently in GMC Jammu; rats gnawing at new-born.
Looking at our district hospitals and our sole tertiary maternity hospital,LD Hospital,catering to maternity needs of the whole Valley. It's stinking to have a look there. There is not a single caesarean case from LD that would have been "clean" - long term complications of puss-drooping wounds is itself a signature of LD hospital giving a clue about the standards of sterilization over there.
The picture is even grimmer in other peripheries. The elite ones enjoy a stay at private nursing homes where the healthcare provided is quite fancy while the poor are made to fend at the hands of these dirty government hospitals.
The down-trodden would bear this additional physical suffering but there is an unbearable emotional suffering too. There is this open legalised-breach of privacy in government run hospitals more so in our LD hospital.
Women feel their examination and breast feeding their babies in presence of other male attendants horribly uncouth. There is no fool-proof mechanism to restrict male entry. No screens are placed; there are two women sharing a single bed with one’s head at the toes of the other, giving to winds all standards of modesty and privacy.
If these three aspects of public health care are given due attention, infant mortality rate and death rate is going to slump down on its own. Life expectancy is going to plummet new heights and we all will be living an "utopia" of our public healthcare.
