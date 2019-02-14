KashmiriYouth: Come out of shell

Jaibans Singh
It is said that “an idle mind is the devils workshop,” this proverb is an apt guide to parents to keep the children occupied in some gainful activity. In a situation of conflict and an environment of violence as prevalent in Kashmir the proverb takes a very different, more serious and challenging connotation altogether.
Here the issue does not restrict itself to gainful work to expend surplus energy, it extends to a situation where lack of work for the youth is adding to their frustration to a level that is self-destructive. It pertains to level where dissatisfaction of the youth escalates to a point where it is exploited psychologically by inimical foreign powers to weaken the fabric of the nation.
The government is well aware of the seriousness of the issue at hand and has been taking urgent steps to contain the same. When it comes to basic education, the state of Jammu and Kashmir, despite being in the throes of a very unfortunate environment of violence has witnessed a steady improvement in literacy levels over the last few decades.
The 2011 census recorded a whopping 13 percent increase in literacy levels across the state from 55 percent to 68 percent. The female literacy showed an increase from 20 percent in 1981 to 58 percent when the census was carried out and the male literacy doubled from 44 percent to 78 percent in the corresponding three decades.
The percentages, by themselves, indicate the commitment towards education in the state starting from the level of the nucleus family to the government. The adverse circumstances did not come in the way of the aspiration of the people to educate their families.
Under normal circumstance such high levels of literacy would have, by itself, ensured the prosperity of the region but it was not so in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Kashmir Valley. The region has witnessed a very high level of unemployment which is escalating with every passing year.
While the recorded figure of the unemployed stands somewhere close to one million the actual figure is much more, since a large number do not register in the employment exchange.
As per the Economic Survey Report of J&K, the unemployment rate in the state is 24.6 per cent. However, in the age-group of 18 to 29 years, the unemployment rate is of 13.2 per cent.
The end result can be explained by yet another proverb, “out of the frying pan and into the fire.” The society has overcome ignorance but has been unable to leverage the same for its advancement due to circumstances that are not in its control.
The attendant frustration has led a situation where youth anger peaks, leading to its resort to the most self-defeating pursuits. A major reason behind youth becoming terrorists is the lack of economic opportunity which leads to unemployment.
Successive governments at the level of the centre as well as the state have remained conscious of the problem and have been making sincere efforts to overcome the problem. They have even set their personal political differences aside in the quest to ensure that the Kashmir youth is gainfully employed.
The erstwhile UPA regime, in 2013, launched a prestigious Special Industry Initiative (SII) named “Udaan” which was to provide skill development to educated youth and get them adjusted into corporate houses and industries across the country and abroad. The initiative set a target of getting employment for 40,000 Kashmiri youth and had an outlay of Rupees 750 crore.
The government was quite buoyed by the success of the scheme and was willing to continue the same; data however suggested that the youth did quite well in training and also landed good jobs but were unable to stay away from their families and ultimately came back home.
They started their own ventures which did not really take off. It was for this reason that the government scrapped the scheme after its mandated five year period.
The government, on its part, has been extending itself in attempts to ease unemployment figures. Skill Development and Employment Scheme and Pradhan MantriKaushalVikasYojana are being run in J&K to train and provide employment.
The centre has, quite regularly, been releasing funds to the state government for implementation of Centrally Sponsored State Managed (CSSM) schemes. There is talk of reviving the Jammu and Kashmir State Overseas' Employment Corporation Limited (JKSOECL) to facilitate placement of skilled manpower outside the country. There are more than 25 employment schemes being run by the state government of which a fair a number as being financed by the centre.
Taking a leaf from an initiative of sending students and elders of the state to other parts of the country on educational and motivational tours, the government has also set the ball rolling for cultural assimilation of students from the state through extensive exchange programmes.
Students from other parts of the country are going to Kashmir and students from Kashmir are reciprocating the visit.
The problem is not as much physical as it is in the mind! Successive governments have come forward to help the youth in whichever way they want but there has been reticence in acceptance of the help and using it to advantage.
Government will readily create an enabling environment for generating employment avenues in critical sectors like MSME, agriculture, food processing, horticulture and tour and travel industry, but those who have to do the work on ground will also need to apply themselves. The youth needs to expand their horizons and break the mindset of staying at home.
Attempt has to be made by the people to open p the economy by welcoming outsiders. The acute dependence of government jobs that has been the norm for decades on end must be overcome.
The silver lining is that there are sparks of talent visible these days! Every year a few children come out and excel in the field of sports and higher education.
What one can do, a hundred and then a thousand can also do, it is hoped sincerely that the trend to excel will gain traction and “become viral.” It is what the youth of Kashmir deserve!