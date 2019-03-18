Kashmiriyat: Reviving the syncretic culture

March 18, 2019 | Zaffer Mir

Maha Shivratri is the most auspicious festival for the Kashmir Pundits who term it as Herath. Celebrations with special rituals go on for days on end. Kashmir used to reverberate with the Herath festivities when the Kashmir pundits resided in the land in great numbers. Now, the numbers may be less but the fervour persists. NDTV has reported that in preparation for the Maha Shivratri this year, an 80-year-old temple has been restored in Village Achan, District Pulwama, Kashmir. More significant is the fact that the Muslims of the area came forward to help and expedite the restoration process so as to have it ready in time for the festival. On the day of the festival, the Muslim population served Kehwa (Kashmiri tea) and participated in the festivities. All of this has been done when there is only one Kashmiri Pundit family residing in the village.

There are instances reported of Muslims continuing to meet their friends of old and presenting them with the prescribed gifts like Walnuts on the occasion of Herath. It is a method adopted to keep the connection alive; Social media has remained abuzz this year with best wishes being exchanged between the two communities. There have been calls for the restoration of the times gone by when the two communities lived together in Kashmir in seamless harmony.

In Kashmir, Shaivism and Buddhism flourished in tandem with Islam that has remained the prominent religion since the 13th century. Sikhism witnessed an advent in the 18th and 19th century (when the rule of the Sikh empire extended to the valley) and was embraced in a similar and seamless manner. Islam in Kashmir followed a concept of Sufi mysticism that was quite different from the concepts prevalent in Central Asia/Middle East and proliferated to the Indian subcontinent. Sufism gave to Kashmir its own set of saints who were revered with equal fervour by all communities.

This unique and highly civilised culture was the offshoot of visionary thinking of religious saints revered across the land by one and all. Prominent among the saints was Lal Ded also called Lalla Arifa by the Muslims. She combined Islamic and Shaivite thoughts to create a bridge between all communities. The vision of Lal Ded was carried forward by a great Sufi mystic, Sheikh Noor-ud-Din also called Nand Rishi, whose shrine in Charar-e-Sharif is the most revered place of pilgrimage for the entire Kashmiri community including, not only the Muslims and the Pundits but also Kashmiri Sikhs and Buddhists. Sheikh Noor-ud-Din could quote from the holy Quran and the Bhagwat Gita with equal ease. Kashmir valley is called the land of Sufis and saints because of the high number of mystics who have graced the region along with the two luminaries mentioned above; all of them were secular in thought and action.

For a visitor to Kashmir, it would be difficult to differentiate between a Kashmiri Muslim and a Kashmiri Pundit; they look alike, dress alike, speak alike, behave alike, eat the same food, sing the same songs and even pray together; there used to be no separate Muslim and Pundit colonies in Kashmir. Such was the cultural homogeneity between the communities. Both Hinduism and Islam in Kashmir have a distinct Sufi tinge with many common religious practices quite different from the forms followed in the rest of the sub-continent.

This age-old norm, in recent times been described as Kashmiriyat, epitomises synergised coexistence that has been practised in the Kashmir Valley since times immemorial. Kashmiriyat is an offshoot of historical developments over many centuries. Before the foreign-sponsored holocaust in the early eighties, there was no recorded religious riot or difference of opinion between the two as also other communities inhabiting the region.

The word or its derivative finds no mention in the written history of this ancient land; this is so because the concept evolved in such a smooth and seamless manner that no need was felt to describe or define it. It was an ancient tradition that continued to be followed without any questions being raised.

While the world has been trying to build and strengthen secularism in an increasingly divided environment, here is a regional group of people who have lived the secular concept for millenniums and are unwilling to shed it under the most difficult and challenging circumstances. At the time of partition, when the entire subcontinent was engulfed in fires of religious hatred, the Kashmir Valley exhibited exemplary cohesion and that too in the face of a brutal invasion by kabalies (tribal invaders). While the invaders indulged in untold pillage and atrocity, voluntary groups comprising of all communities were formed to ensure security and communal harmony.

Once the invaders were driven back, all Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and others from minority communities who had run away to save themselves came back to their home and hearth. Thus, despite the turmoil that the subcontinent faced, the Kashmir Valley kept Kashmiriyat intact

It was quite evident that decades of separation have failed to break the bond that has existed between the religious communities in Kashmir since times immemorial. The need to ensure that the growing generations also enjoy the fruits of this syncretic, highly civilised culture cannot be overemphasised. It is here that maximum effort needs to be directed and it is in this context that the revival of Kashmiriyat and its application in resolving the ills that are facing Kashmiri society gains significance. The government needs to evolve a strategy to offset the damage caused. A good beginning would be to reconstruct the concept of Sufism that is central to the Kashmiri way of life. The education sector also needs to be revisited to get it more in tune with contemporary practices. Most importantly, the youth needs to incentivise itself towards productive activity through sports, entertainment and exposure to the rest of the nation. The feeling of isolation needs to be quelled.

Author is a social, political activist.