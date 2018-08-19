‘Kashmiris will shed last drop of blood to protect Art 35-A’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
The business community and civil society members Saturday said Article 35-A would be protected at any cost and said it was incumbent upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the law if he was honest in his "deeds and words" to embrace the people of the valley.
"It is an irony that Indian PM, who only few days ago swore of Kashmiriyat from the ramparts of Red Fort, is attempting a judicial onslaught on the same Kashmiriyat with the intention to change its demography for larger insidious political agenda," Abdul Majeed Zargar, spokesman of joint forum of 27 trade, business and civil society organisations, told reporters here.
He said if PM Modi was honest in his deeds and words to embrace people of Kashmir, then it becomes incumbent upon him either to get these petitions withdrawn by the RSS-backed organisation or defend his own constitutional provision in the Supreme Court.
Modi, during his speech on August 15, had said the Government of India would move forward in Jammu and Kashmir by adopting an approach of embracing all and not by 'goli and gaali' (bullet and abuse).
Zargar said Modi should also make a statement in Parliament reaffirming this solemn commitment to the people of Kashmir.
The forum appealed Governor N N Vohra to rise to the occasion and engage the best legal experts to argue against the petitions "both on law and facts and get them dismissed".
Zargar said people of Kashmir would shed their last drop of bloodto save their demographic character, identity and other hereditary rights.
"Let it be noted that the consequences of any adverse action on these rights will be too dreadful for anyone to imagine. To begin with, we endorse the two-day strike call given by the JRL (Joint Resistance Leadership) in this regard and appeal to all our affiliated bodies and sub-units to observe the protest programme given by the JRL in letter and spirit," he said.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik yesterday called for two-day strike on August 26 and 27 to protest against any tinkering with Article 35-A.
They have warned of mass agitation if the Supreme Court gives a verdict against it.
The Supreme Court had on August 6 adjourned hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A, saying its three-judge bench has been hearing the case and will consider whether it has to be referred to a larger bench.
The apex court has listed the matter for hearing in the week commencing August 27.