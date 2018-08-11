Kashmiris will sacrifice lives to safeguard state subject law: Malik

‘The day state subject law is undermined, agitation will start in Kashmir’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 10:
Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik Friday said Kashmiris would lay down their lives to protect the state subject law.
Addressing people in city centre Lal Chowk today during a protest against any attempt to tinker with Article 35-A, Malik said, “From Jammu, Ladakh to Srinagar, men, women, children and adults in unequivocal terms are ready to offer their lives to protect the state subject law.”
He said the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) would come up with a programme in consultation with various stakeholders to protect the state subject law.
Kashmiris, he said, would be deprived of their own land like people of Palestine if the state subject law was scrapped.
"Outsiders would be settled here and they would be given right to vote in case plebiscite is held," Malik said adding if the state subject law was scrapped, then Jammu and Kashmir would not remain a Muslim majority state either.
The JKLF chairman said the day the state subject law is undermined in anyway, an agitation would start in Kashmir.
He asked people in Kashmir to be ready for an agitation.
“We want to tell rulers of India that every Kashmiri will not only be on roads to protest but will provide his/her blood to safeguard the state subject law. Every Kashmiri knows that his/her right to self-determination would be usurped if the state subject law is repealed,” Malik said.
Terming the mainstream politicians contesting elections as ‘brokers’, he said, “They have played the role of collaborators for furthering Indian rule”.
“They say that we are fighting a battle within Indian constitution but then they should tell us when the state subject law goes what will happen to peoples’ right to self-determination,” he said adding state subject law is directly related to plebiscite.
During the protest, JKLF supporters chanted pro-Azadi slogans and denounced moves to dilute or scrap the state subject law.
