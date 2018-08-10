About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmiris will sacrifice lives to protect state subject law: Yasin Malik

Published at August 10, 2018 02:37 PM 0Comment(s)1347views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik Friday said Kashmiris will lay down their lives to protect the state subject law.


Addressing people in city centre Lal Chowk during a protest march against possible tinkering of Article 35-A, he said the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) would come up with a programme in consultation with various stakeholders to protect the state subject law.


He said the Kashmiris would be deprived of their own land like people of Palestine if the state subject law is scrapped.
"There would be outsiders who would have a right to vote in case a plebiscite is organised," he said, adding that Kashmiris need to be ready for an agitation.

