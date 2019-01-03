Kashmiris unsafe everywhere: Geelani

Condemns assault on Kashmiri shopkeepers in Shimla
Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday condemned “highhandedness” and “criminal assault” on the shopkeepers in Shimla—saying that “Kashmiris are neither safe in their houses nor outside the state.”
In a statement issue here, Geelani in a statement said that our students in different parts of the country are harassed for one reason or the other, and most of them, failing to resist the humiliation, leave their education and return home as their safety is not ensured.
Hurriyat chairman said that authorities were scared of the conscious youth, but now people who go outside just to earn their livelihood are also vandalized, beaten and their shops ransacked along with the goods worth lakhs. Geelani said "that these incidents should serve as an eye opener for those propagating the communal harmony and dignified life of minorities in India."
“Encouragement and patting from the administration, criminal silent affirmation by the police and garlanding such fanatic elements have multi-folded these inhuman and immoral acts,” Geelani said. Meanwhile, Hurriyat condemned the “arrest and torture” of the Tanzzem Azadi’s, President Abdul Samad Inqlabi and terming it as the highhandedness and lawlessness.