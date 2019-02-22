Kashmiris targeted outside Valley with GoI blessing: Omar

Questions Modi’s silence on India-wide attacks on Valleyites
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 21:
National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said targeting Kashmiris outside the Valley had Government of India’s blessing.
Addressing a news conference here, Omar questioned the “silence” maintained by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the vicious statements by certain politicians against Kashmiris.
“We are receiving reports from West Bengal, Rajasthan and other states of India that Kashmiri students are being threatened and asked to leave home. Similarly, Kashmiris are being denied accommodations in hotels,” Omar said. “Students being targeted have nothing to do with politics or Kashmir issue. They just want to pursue their education.”
The former chief minister said he was hoping that the Prime Minister would condemn the attacks on Kashmiris.
“However, it seems they (GoI) are playing politics on our miseries,” Omar said. “Initially we thought it was the doing of some fringe elements who want to exploit the situation but now it seems a well-planned conspiracy to target a particular community.”
The NC Vice President was referring to attacks on Kashmiri Muslims outside the Valley including students, businessman and employees after the attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama last which more than 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.
Referring to Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy’s comment on social media in which he asked people to “boycott Kashmiris”, Omar said NC was expecting GoI to issue a strong statement on the matter but they choose to remain silent.
“We were hoping that the Prime Minister, who from the ramparts of Lal Qila said, ‘We want to win the hearts of Kashmiris with hugs and not by bullets’ will condemn attacks on Kashmiris,” Omar said. “However, for the last two days, it seems that these people (who are targeting Kashmiris) not only have Centre’s approval but also their blessing.”
Referring to the deadly attack on CRPF personnel at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh in April 2010 in which 76 CRPF personnel were killed, the NC Vice President said, “Why people of Chhattisgarh didn’t face the same wrath that Kashmiris are facing today.”
Omar said when nobody had talked about boycotting people of Chhattisgarh why were Kashmiris being targeted.
“What is our fault? Is it because we are a Muslim-majority state,” he said.
The former chief minister also criticised Congress for maintaining “silence” over the attacks on Kashmiris.
“We were expecting least from the BJP and its leadership but, unfortunately, Congress too hasn’t highlighted the miseries that Kashmiri are facing,” Omar said.
He said India today needs a statesman not a politician but stressed that nobody had risen to the occasion.
“Elections come and go, but don’t sacrifice an entire community for the sake of winning an election. Today, we need a statesman not politicians, but today, we only see politicians,” Omar said.
The NC Vice President also criticised New Delhi for calling mainstream politicians “anti-nationals” whenever they call for a peaceful dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue.
"When we talk of dialogue (to resolve Kashmir issue), we are branded anti-national. However, in a joint statement with Saudi Arabia, you talk of composite dialogue,” he said referring to New Delhi’s hypocritical stance of dialogue process.
Omar said under the circumstances created in India, alienation was bound to increase.
“Who is responsible if, God forbid, the students who were expelled take to streets and become stone pelters,” he said.
The former chief minister also said talks with Pakistan cannot be held in the backdrop of attacks like Pulwama.
"Our PM has talked about a 'muh tod jawab' but such a reply is not possible in the current situation," he said.
Omar also criticised the State administration for not assessing the situation after Pulwama incident that led to law and order problems in Jammu.
The former chief minister also appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to arrange an alternative for students who had left their classes in the middle so that they won’t face harassment.
However, Omar thanked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sikh community for helping Kashmiris at the time of crisis.