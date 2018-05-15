About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at May 15, 2018 12:44 PM 0Comment(s)1056views


Kashmiris sympathise with Palestinians: Mirwaiz on Gaza massacre

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir’s head priest and Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday said that the people of Kashmir sympathise and empathise with the Palestinians.

Mirwaiz wrote on twitter: “Deeply saddened by the massacre of #Palestinians by Israel.Lament worlds indifference towards grave injustice and repression perpetuated upon Palestinians thrown out of their own land by a powerful occupier!People of #Kashmir sympathise  and empathise with the Palestinian people.”

Israeli army killed over 50 Palestinians and injured hundreds over the opening  of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

