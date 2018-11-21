Kashmiri’s suffering due to mistakes of Sheikh Abdullah: Sehrai

Shafat MirSrinagar
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai Wednesday said that the mistakes of former Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah has forced Kashmiris to suffer.
Calling Abdullah a “Jackal and not a lion”, Sehrai said “The mistakes of Sheikh Abdullah has forced the Kashmiris to suffer since 1947 now. What has he ever done to be called a lion.”
Sehrai made the remark while addressing the mourners at slain TeH leader Mir Hafizullah’s residence at Baddoo Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Sehrai, who spoke for more than an hour, said that Sheikh’s first mistake in 1947 could be forgiven and “we can assume that he was betrayed that time.”
“Sheikh again betrayed the people of Kashmir when he signed an Accord of 1975,” Sherai said.
Sehrai said deceased Hafizullah had apprehensions that something like this (the attack on him) was going to happen as many incidents of intimidation and harassment had happened with him since last month.
“As per the inputs available with us, the Indian government has reactivated a force like Ikhwan, while the weapons among these people have been distributed covertly to silence pro-freedom leadership, especially TeH and Jamaat e Islami activists,” he said.
On Tuesday unknown gunmen shot dead Hafizullah Mir at his home in Achabal area of Anantnag in south Kashmir.