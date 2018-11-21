About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kashmiri’s suffering due to mistakes of Sheikh Abdullah: Sehrai

Published at November 21, 2018 03:05 PM 0Comment(s)903views


Kashmiri’s suffering due to mistakes of Sheikh Abdullah: Sehrai

Shafat Mir

Srinagar

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai Wednesday said that the mistakes of former Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah has forced Kashmiris to suffer.

Calling Abdullah a “Jackal and not a lion”, Sehrai said “The mistakes of Sheikh Abdullah has forced the Kashmiris to suffer since 1947 now. What has he ever done to be called a lion.”

Sehrai made the remark while addressing the mourners at slain TeH leader Mir Hafizullah’s residence at Baddoo Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Sehrai, who spoke for more than an hour, said that Sheikh’s first mistake in 1947 could be forgiven and “we can assume that he was betrayed that time.”

“Sheikh again betrayed the people of Kashmir when he signed an Accord of 1975,” Sherai said.

Sehrai said deceased Hafizullah had apprehensions that something like this (the attack on him) was going to happen as many incidents of intimidation and harassment had happened with him since last month.

“As per the inputs available with us, the Indian government has reactivated a force like Ikhwan, while the weapons among these people have been distributed covertly to silence pro-freedom leadership, especially TeH and Jamaat e Islami activists,” he said.

On Tuesday unknown gunmen shot dead Hafizullah Mir at his home in Achabal area of Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top